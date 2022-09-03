‘Dancing With the Stars’ Fans Suspect These Celebrity Competitors Will Shake up the Show After Popular Pros Exit

It’s time to open up the ballroom for Dancing with the Stars season 31! The series has moved to Disney+ as the streaming service’s first live competition show. News of confirmed and rumored celebrity contestants for the new season will continue to shake up a show already turned on its heels by the word of three pro exits and a new home.

‘Dancing with the Stars’ mirrorball trophy | ABC/Eric McCandless

When will ‘Dancing with the Stars’ reveal its complete celebrity cast?

Fans will have to wait until Sept. 8 when Good Morning America reveals its cast of celebrity competitors. Historically the series previews its contestants weeks ahead of the series debut. However, in recent seasons, the series has moved its reveal date to about two weeks before its debut.

But that doesn’t mean some celebrity contestants are not already confirmed. Series insider Kristyn Burtt reported that TikTok superstar Charli D’Amelio and her mother Heidi have signed on as the first mother/daughter duo to compete.

Also confirmed is Joseph Baena, son of Arnold Schwarzenegger, actor Wayne Brady, and singer Jordin Sparks. Daniel Durant, a deaf actor, known for his role in this year’s Oscar-winning movie, CODA, is also confirmed.

Fans suspect these rumored celebrity competitors will shake up the remaining cast

Curtis Stone, Shangela, Vinny Guadagnino, and Gabby Windey | Jeff Kravitz/Steven Simione/Denise Truscello/Craig Sjodin

In a Reddit post titled “where we stand, remaining celebrity pros,” fans put their ears to the ground and brought to the table a series of rumored contestants that will shake up the cast.

Thus far, they believe Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star Vinny Guadagnino is a hot contender. The reality star is a dancer for Chippendales in Las Vegas. Also in the running is actor Trevor Donohue, best known for his role as Teddy Montgomery on 90210.

RuPaul’s Drag Race stars Shangela, and Eureka O’Hare are also strong possibilities, say fans, celebrity chef Curtis Stone and one of The Bachelorette leads, Gabby Windey.

Windey is highly likely to compete as the series historically pulls from The Bachelor and Bachelorette pool each season.

‘Dancing with the Stars’ has been turned on its heels by the departure of these fan-favorite pros

Several fan-favorite mirrorball-winning female pros have decided not to return to the show.

Lindsay Arnold and Sharna Burgess have confirmed they will not return for Season 31.

Burgess welcomed a child with Brian Austin Green over the summer. In an Instagram video, Burgess shared that she wasn’t ready to spend so much time away from her newborn.

Lindsay Arnold shared her own Instagram news. She wrote, “ultimately, I have chosen what I feel is best for myself and my family.” She cited moving away from her husband Sam, who lives in the family’s home state of Utah, while she appeared in the series as a significant point. Arnold also did not want to uproot her daughter Sage.

Also out is Jenna Johnson, pregnant with her first child with husband Val Chmerkovskiy.

Thus far, female pros confirmed for season 31, via Kristyn Burtt, are Britt Stewart, Cheryl Burke, Peta Murgatroyd, Emma Slater, Koko Iwasaki, Daniella Karagach, and Witney Carson. Male pros include Val Chmerkovskiy, Alan Bersten, Artem Chigvintsev, Gleb Savchenko, Louis Van Amstel, Brandon Armstrong, and Pasha Pashkov.

Dancing with the Stars returns for its 31st season, and it’s first on Disney+ beginning Sept. 19.

