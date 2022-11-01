‘Dancing With the Stars’ Fans Tricked and Frustrated Over Halloween Night Voting: Claim ‘There Are Favorites’

Dancing with the Stars‘ annual Halloween episode was full of treats. However, some fans feel tricked and frustrated by the elimination of one popular star whom they felt deserved to stay in the competition. Some viewers put the series’ voting system on blast as fans took to social media to complain, exclaiming, “there are favorites.”

‘Dancing with the Stars’ voting continues to come under fire

DWTS pulls together stars from music, movies, television, and the worlds of politics and sports to compete as ballroom dancers. Many stars find the dance techniques presented in rehearsals difficult and out of their comfort zones. However, some flourish and surprises abound each season as some celebrities glide effortlessly into the competition while others flounder.

As the celebrities compete, fans are left to decide their fate. Voting occurs during the episode, not after, as in earlier seasons of the competition series. Therefore, many celebrities with solid fan bases are pushed through to the next week over others with higher skill sets.

Historically, these votes push some stars further along in the ballroom. These celebrities have come under fire for being carried by fans, leading to the elimination of other capable performers viewers believe should have stayed in the competition.

‘Dancing with the Stars’ fans feel tricked and frustrated by the series’ Halloween night voting

After a night of performances with a spooky slant, Jordin Sparks and Heidi D’Amelio stood in the bottom two with thier professional partners, Brandon Armstrong and Artem Chigvinstev. Sparks seemed in good spirits as they faced the judges, who ultimately decided she should exit the competition despite her growth as a performer throughout the season.

However, viewers felt tricked by Sparks’ elimination in favor of other celebrities who did not perform as strongly this season.

“Jordin should have been saved tonight. Point, blank, period. Smh” wrote one viewer on Instagram.

“Nothing against Vinny [Guadagnino] personally, but y’all are doing him no favors by saving him over multiple great dancers. It’s incredibly frustrating!” claimed a second fan of the series.

“Sadly, this show is all about favoritism. People getting saved twice is BS and shows there are favorites. Trevor and Emma got saved twice, and now Heidi,” penned a third viewer.

“Everyone wants to hate Vinny, but he’s trying hard. Maybe instead of hating on him, try to build others up. He’s never danced a day in his life, and Koko is a new pro, so there’s a lot of pressure on both of them. Maybe cut them some slack,” claimed the fourth fan.

How many weeks are left in season 31?

During the episode, Dancing with the Stars host Tyra Banks shared that there were three weeks left in the competition. That places the finale to air Monday, November 21.

Eight couples remain in the competition, which could mean a double elimination is scheduled over the next two episodes. This elimination would allow for four couples to head into the finale.

The remaining couples are Heidi D’Amelio and Artem Chigvintsev, Shangela, and Gleb Savchenko, Trevor Donovan and Emma Slater, Gabby Windey and Val Chmerkovskiy, Wayne Brady and Witney Carson, Daniel Durant and Britt Stewart, Vinny Guadagnino and Koko Iwasaki, and Charli D’Amelio and Mark Ballas.

Dancing with the Stars streams Mondays at 8 p.m. EST on Disney+.

