‘Dancing with the Stars’ Fans Ask, ‘Who is Michael Buble’ Ahead of Ballroom Appearance

The music of Michael Buble is featured during tonight’s episode of Dancing with the Stars. The Grammy-winning performer will perform double duty as a singer and judge during an evening where the remaining ten couples will perform ballroom dances to his songs. However, some viewers aren’t familiar with the entertainer, asking “who is Michael Buble” ahead of his themed ballroom appearance.

Michael Buble | Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Michael Buble is no stranger to ‘Dancing with the Stars’

Buble is a friend of the show and judge, Derek Hough. Hough likely had a hand in getting his pal to perform and sit on the panel this season alongside Carrie Ann Inaba, Len Goodman, and Bruno Tonioli.

“Michael performed on the show years ago, and he’s a brilliant guy,” showrunner Conrad Green told Entertainment Weekly ahead of the new season. “It’s probably their friendship that has finally got him to come and give us a whole night of his music and judge along.”

He has been a guest performer during nine and 16. Couples have danced to his songs in other seasons as well.

Buble will open the show with “Sway.” The opening number will accompany a routine featuring female professional dancers, choreographed by DWTS pro Jenna Johnson Chmerkovskiy.

DWTS judge and six-time Mirror Ball champion Derek Hough will take to the dance floor with his fiancé Hayley Erbert. The soon-to-be-married couple will be dancing to Bublé singing “Higher,” per TV Insider.

Some ‘DWTS’ viewers asked ‘who is Michael Buble’ ahead of themed night in his honor

Buble’s music presents Dancing with the Stars with an extensive catalog of songs to choose from. However, some viewers are not familiar with the entertainer. They asked ‘who is Michael Buble’ ahead of a night dedicated to his music.

“This is stupidity, and why Michael Buble? More than 1/2 of these people do not even know his songs. I cannot even name one,” wrote one fan on Instagram.

“Not every week needs a theme! Let the stars, and us, take a breath, please, and just who is Michael Buble?” questioned a second viewer who appeared to be unfamiliar with the singer.

“Tyra said this week is about the music of Michael BLUEbay. Can someone get her off this show already?” asked a third social media follower of the Disney+ series.

“Can this please be the last theme night of the season already,” noted a fourth fan, who commented that each episode throughout season 31 has had a specific theme.

What are the dances and songs that will be featured during this special night of entertainment?

The following songs and dance styles will be featured during this special night of entertainment. Only 10 couples remain in the competition.

Wayne Brady and Witney Carson: Quickstep to “I Get a Kick Out of You”

Charli D’Amelio and Mark Ballas: Foxtrot to “Fever”

Heidi D’Amelio and Artem Chigvintsev: Samba to “It Had Better Be Tonight [Meglio Stasera]”

Jessie James Decker and Alan Bersten: Salsa to “Come Dance with Me”

Trevor Donovan and Emma Slater: Foxtrot to “Come Fly with Me”

Daniel Durant and Britt Stewart: Foxtrot to “Feeling Good”

Vinny Guadagnino and Koko Iwasaki: Cha-cha to “Save the Last Dance for Me”

Shangela and Gleb Savchenko: Tango to “Hollywood”

Jordin Sparks and Brandon Armstrong: Foxtrot to “You Make Me Feel So Young”

Gabby Windey and Val Chmerkovskiy: Rumba to “Home”

Dancing with the Stars streams Mondays beginning at 8 p.m. EST on Disney+.

RELATED: Has ‘Dancing with the Stars’ Fixed Its Longest-Running Problem Since Moving to Disney+?