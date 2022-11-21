Where Is ‘Dancing with the Stars’ Filmed and How Long Has It Been On?

Dancing with the Stars is the American spinoff of the British dance competition series Strictly Come Dancing. Since the competition reality show airs live on Disney+ (formerly ABC) every week, many fans are curious about where the show takes place. Learn more about the history of the competition series, including how long it has been on the air, where Dancing with the Stars films, and how they make part of the DWTS finale specials happen at The Grove.

‘Strictly Come Dancing’ debuted in 2004

Before Dancing with the Stars, there was Strictly Come Dancing. The British dance contest paired celebrities with professional ballroom dancers to perform ballroom and Latin dance styles.

Strictly Come Dancing premiered on May 14, 2004. Bruno Tonioli and Len Goodman, who both appear on Dancing with the Stars, were previously judges on Strictly Come Dancing. Other Strictly judges have included Craig Revel Horwood, Arlene Phillips, Alesha Dixon, Darcey Bussell, Shirley Ballas, Motsi Mabuse, and Anton Du Beke.

Strictly is still a competition show today. 2022 marked season 20 for the British competition series.

‘Dancing with the Stars’ has been on since 2005

A year after Strictly Come Dancing debuted in the United Kingdom, America got it’s own version of the competition series. Dancing with the Stars debuted on ABC on June 1, 2005. At the time, Tom Bergeron and Lisa Canning were the hosts and only six celebrities competed.

At publication, Dancing with the Stars has aired for 31 seasons. Throughout that time, the show has more than doubled the cast, changed who hosts the show, and adjusted the voting format accordingly.

Why are there so many more seasons of Dancing with the Stars than Strictly Come Dancing? In the past, DWTS would air two seasons a year, alternating with The Bachelor and The Bachelorette. After Bobby Bones’ controversial win in season 27, the show shifted to airing once a year.

‘Dancing with the Stars’ films live from Hollywood in Los Angeles

“Live from Hollywood, it’s Dancing with the Stars!” Each week, Dancing with the Stars airs live from Television City in Los Angles, California. Also known as CBS Television City, this location is home to other TV shows like The Price Is Right and formerly Wheel of Fortune and Hollywood Squares.

Meanwhile, Strictly Come Dancing films at the BBC Television Centre. The show has also been filmed at Blackpool Tower, Wembley Arena, and Elstree Studios at various points.

‘Dancing with the Stars’ finale usually films part from The Grove

In years past, a portion of the Dancing with the Stars finale has been filmed live from The Grove. This high-end shopping district is the perfect backdrop for a grand spectacle like the DWTS finale, which typically takes place around the start of the holiday season each year.

The Grove isn’t far from where Dancing with the Stars films — it’s about a 10-minute walk and an even faster drive. That’s how the performers are able to get from one location to the other during these epic finale specials.

