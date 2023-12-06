Fans of the singer and entertainer are looking for redemption after he failed to win the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy.

Dancing with the Stars fans are calling foul on Jason Mraz’s second-place finale finish. After a redemption arc that placed him in the finale, the “I’m Yours” singer and pro Daniella Karagach landed behind Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy winners Xochitl Gomez and Val Chmerkovskiy. Fans are furious, believing Mraz is “the people’s champion.” They want “justice” for all his hard work.

Jason Mraz and Daniella Karagach placed second in the ‘Dancing with the Stars’ season 32 finale

After a season where Jason Mraz rode a rollercoaster of scores, dance styles, and personal challenges, the singer and entertainer found himself in the season 32 finale of Dancing with the Stars. He competed alongside Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Maddix, Marvel star Xochitl Gomez, Bachelorette Charity Lawson, and How I Met Your Mother‘s Alyson Hannigan.

However, despite their efforts, Mraz and pro partner Daniella Karagach placed second when a combination of judges’ scores and fan votes placed them in the number two position. Fans were furious over the slight and took their grievances to Instagram.

“Jason, all the way! He was by far the best improved and the best performance tonight,” wrote one fan.

“Justice for Jason and Daniella, the people’s champion,” penned a second Instagram user.

“I feel sad that Jason and Daniella didn’t win. I voted for him all season, and when it got down to him and Xochitl, I thought, OMG, maybe there is a chance,” a third fan shared. “But I knew in my gut they would give it to the spunky teenager. Out the gate, he was good, got better, slipped, rose up, and did better and better. Perfect scores, freestyle was the BEST out of everyone’s. He really should have won.”

Despite a second-place finish, Jason Mraz leaves ‘Dancing with the Stars’ happy

In an interview with UPI, Jason Mraz discussed life as a Dancing with the Stars contestant ahead of the season finale. He says he’s leaving this life-changing experience with happy memories.

“We’re so proud of each other. We’re all cheering each other on so loud,” Mraz added. “We definitely became a little family really fast.”

“What dance provides and what this show provides is a reminder that we can choose our path. And it’s not always easy, but we can do it with grace.”

“Whoever wins the mirrorball, that’s not going to be the most memorable part of this season,” he concluded. “What’s memorable are the dances. Everyone has given us such amazing dances that we will remember for a long time, and we can always queue up on YouTube or wherever and relive those moments.”

Jason Mraz’s loss wasn’t the only issue viewers had with the finale

Jason Mraz’s second-place finish wasn’t the only issue Dancing with the Stars fans had with what they claimed was a flawed finale. They called out the series for many other problems, including saying the winners’ names as the credits rolled.

“You had 3 hours (plenty of time) to announce the winner, and you wait until the last minute when the credits are rolling to reveal?” slammed one viewer.

“In a 3-hour show, PLEASE save more than 10 seconds to crown and celebrate the winners!!” declared a second fan.

“DWTS 3hrs; seriously?!? Such a waste of time. And because you waste so much time, the winners are announced as the credits are rolling while 110 pounds of confetti is dropped from the ceiling, which makes the couple barely visible. We are cheated out of seeing all the couples celebrating the winners,” said a third Instagram user.

Dancing with the Stars is currently on hiatus until fall 2024.