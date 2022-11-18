‘Dancing with the Stars’ Finale: Songs That Will Help Determine the 2022 Winner

The Dancing with the Stars Season 31 finale is Monday, Nov. 21. The remaining four couples will each perform a redemption dance and a freestyle routine. Find out what songs and dance styles Wayne Brady, Gabby Windey, Charli D’Amelio, and Shangela will perform on Monday night, plus details about the special performances from previously eliminated DWTS Season 31 contestants.

Carrie Ann Inaba, Len Goodman, Derek Hough, and Bruno Tonioli | ABC/Raymond Liu

Jordin Sparks and Selma Blair will perform during the ‘Dancing with the Stars’ finale 2022

The season 31 finale will kick off with a spectacular opening number choreographed by Mandy Moore and performed to “Everybody Dance” by Cedric Gervais & Franklin ft. Nile Rodgers. All of the eliminated couples will return to the ballroom, too.

One last gentle dance ❤️ We are so proud of everything you have accomplished and we thank you for sharing this journey with us ? @SelmaBlair pic.twitter.com/KE7UnVALzj — Dancing with the Stars #DWTS (@officialdwts) October 20, 2022

American Idol star Jordin Sparks will not only return to dance, but she’ll perform her hit song “No Air” live as Selma Blair and Sasha Farber reunite to perform a special contemporary routine. Derek Hough and his fiancé Hayley Erbert will also perform during the season 31 finale, dancing to “Chasing Cars” by Tommee Profitt & Fleurie.

Who wins ‘Dancing with the Stars’ 2022? These finale songs and dance styles will help viewers decide

The finale of Dancing with the Stars always features two rounds: a redemption round and a freestyle round. Each couple’s redemption dance will be a style they performed earlier in the season as chosen by the judges.

Head judge Len Goodman chose Wayne Brady and Witney Carson’s redemption round dance. They will perform a Quickstep to “(Your Love Keeps Lifting Me) Higher and Higher” by Jackie Wilson.

Carrie Ann Inaba chose Charli D’Amelio and Mark Ballas’ redemption dance. They’ll perform a Jive to “Grown” by Little Mix.

Bruno Tonioli worked with Shangela and Gleb Savchenko for their redemption Quickstep. They’ll be dancing to “Queen Bee” by Rochelle Diamante.

Finally, Gabby Windey and Val Chmerkovskiy’s redemption dance was chosen by Hough. They will perform a Redemption Cha Cha to “I Like It (Like That)” by Pete Rodriguez.

The #DWTSFinale is finally here! ? Make sure to stream the can't miss event Monday at 8ET/5PT on @DisneyPlus! pic.twitter.com/QCdjC6ow4i — Dancing with the Stars #DWTS (@officialdwts) November 17, 2022

Then, the couples will take the floor once again to perform their show-stopping freestyle routines. Here are the songs they’ll perform in the final round:

Wayne and Witney: “Get Up / 24K Magic” by Ciara ft. Chamillionaire / Bruno Mars

Charli and Mark: “Us Again” by Pinar Toprak

Shangela and Gleb: “Survivor / Call Me Mother” by Destiny’s Child / RuPaul

Gabby and Val: “Cell Block Tango” from Chicago

‘Dancing with the Stars’ Live Tour announcement

Beginning in January 2023, the DWTS pros and a few celebrity guests from season 31 will take the stage across the country to perform in Dancing with the Stars Live. Fans will get to find out which season 31 cast members will be joining the show — our money is on Charli and Heidi D’Amelio!

Tune in Monday night to see who takes home the Mirrorball Trophy. Watch Dancing with the Stars on Disney+.