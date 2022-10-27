‘Dancing with the Stars’ Halloween Night: Songs, Dance Styles, and Team Dances, Which Some Fans Aren’t Happy About

Week 8 of Dancing with the Stars Season 31 is Halloween night! Find out what songs and dance styles each of the remaining couples will perform during the Monday, Oct. 31 episode of the Disney+ series. Plus, we have details about the return of the team dances during DWTS Halloween night 2022 and why some fans aren’t too pleased about them.

‘DWTS’ Halloween: dances and songs each couple will perform in week 8

Halloween is always a blast in the ballroom. This year will undoubtedly be just as fun and full of costumes and Halloween-inspired music. According to a Page Six editor on Twitter, one of the season 31 front-runners, Wayne Brady and his partner Witney Carson, will be performing a contemporary to District 78’s “Halloween Theme.”

So far this season, Brady has been tied at the top of the leaderboard with Charli D’Amelio and Gabby Windey. The TikTok star and her partner Mark Ballas will dance an Argentine Tango to “Tanguera” by Fabio Hager Sexteto on Monday night. Meanwhile, the former Bachelorette and Val Chmerkovskiy will dance the same style to “Shivers” by District 78 featuring Mikayla Lynn.

Here are the other songs and dance styles the remaining competitors will perform during DWTS Halloween Night 2022:

Heidi D’Amelio and Artem Chigvintsev: Tango to “I Wanna Be Your Slave” by Mäneskin

Trevor Donovan and Emma Slater: Contemporary to “Ghost” by Justin Bieber

Daniel Durant and Britt Stewart: Paso Doble to “bury a friend” by Billie Eilish

Vinny Guadagnino and Koko Iwasaki: Paso Doble to “Get Ghost” by Mark Ronson, Passion Pit, and A$AP Ferg

Shangela and Gleb Savchenko: Jazz to “Look What You Made Me Do” by Taylor Swift

Jordin Sparks and Brandon Armstrong: Tango to “Oogie Boogie’s Song” by Ed Ivory and Ken Page

The editor also reports co-hosts Tyra Banks and Alfonso Ribeiro will enter the ballroom to “Night Crawling” by Miley Cyrus ft. Billy Idol.

‘DWTS’ Halloween 2022 features the return of team dances

It has been a few seasons since DWTS fans have seen a team dance. However, the show is bringing it back in season 31.

It's going to be a spook-tacular night! Come celebrate #HalloweenNight with us MONDAY at 8ET/5PT only on @DisneyPlus ? #DWTS pic.twitter.com/N1nFDiWH0w — Dancing with the Stars #DWTS (@officialdwts) October 26, 2022

Per the Page Six editor, the following teams will perform during the Halloween episode of Dancing with the Stars:

Team Wicked: Vinny, Shangela, Gabby, Heidi, and Jordin

Team Scream: Trevor, Charli, Wayne, Daniel

Team Wicked will dance to “The Witches are Back” from Hocus Pocus 2. Meanwhile, Team Scream will perform to “Heads Will Roll” by the Yeah Yeah Yeahs.

‘Dancing with the Stars’ Halloween teams don’t seem fair to some fans

While many fans are excited about the return of the team dances, some feel like the show is setting some contestants up to get voted off. “I think they’re trying to get Vinny out but what’s most concerning to me the ‘plan’ could instead affect someone like Jordin,” one fan pointed out on Reddit.

“They doing Gabby and Shangela dirty with the ‘Witches are Back’ team dance song,” said another Redditor. “… I think the show is trying to set Vinny up but my [two favorites] better not be collateral damage.”

Tune in to see all of the DWTS Halloween fun beginning Monday, Oct. 31 at 8 p.m. ET exclusively on Disney+.