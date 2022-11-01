‘Dancing with the Stars’: Jordin Sparks’ Halloween Elimination Leaves Fans Saying ‘We Don’t Deserve Her’

American Idol star Jordin Sparks and reality TV mom Heidi D’Amelio were in the bottom two in the Halloween episode of Dancing with the Stars. Ultimately, Sparks was eliminated from the season 31 competition. Find out what DWTS fans have to say about the American Idol Season 6 winner being sent home.

Brandon Armstrong & Jordin Sparks | ABC/Eric McCandless

‘DWTS’ judges were divided on who to save during Halloween Night

Based on the judges’ scores and fan votes, Sparks and the eldest D’Amelio were in the bottom two during last night’s Halloween episode. Carrie Ann Inaba and Derek Hough chose to save Sparks and her partner Brandon Armstrong. Meanwhile, Bruno Tonioli and Len Goodman elected to save D’Amelio and Artem Chigvintsev. Because the judges were split in their decision, Goodman’s vote meant D’Amelio was safe.

Jordin Sparks getting sent home from ‘Dancing with the Stars’ upset many fans

After seeing Sparks get eliminated from DWTS Season 31, many fans took to the internet to express themselves. “You’ll be missed, Jordin!” said one Redditor. Another Reddit user didn’t think Sparks’ elimination was fair, criticizing the way tie-breakers are handled among the judges.

“Not fair at all,” they commented. “That head judge tie-breaker BS needs to go as of now!!! If there’s a tie then the VIEWERS VOTES need to break it. Hell, they harp so much on us voting but ain’t using it to help.”

Still, others were impressed by Sparks’ humble exit. She left the competition with a smile, another thing that left many fans swooning over her. “Thanks DWTS for reminding me how wonderful Jordin Sparks is,” said another Reddit user.

“Jordin Sparks is so humble,” yet another Reddit user commented. “What a class act and way to go out, super classy of her — I’m so impressed by her gratitude each week.”

Vinny Guadagnino ‘needs to go home’ according to some ‘Dancing with the Stars’ viewers

Jersey Shore star Vinny Guadagnino and his partner Koko Iwasaki live to see another week of Dancing with the Stars Season 31. Guadagnino’s scores from the judges aren’t on par with the rest of the competition, but he has Jersey Shore: Family Vacation fans rooting for him in the votes.

Some viewers are displeased that he’s still in the competition. “Listen, on a personal level, I like Vinny as much as the next guy,” wrote a Reddit user. “But how — HOW has he consistently been at the bottom and keeps escaping the final two?” They admit he has improved since the competition started, but say he is “LEAGUES below the other dancers’ skill level at this point.”

They concluded: “He should have gone home tonight. Like, who is voting for him?”

Vinny Guadagnino will miss Jordin Sparks, too

Like many Dancing with the Stars viewers, Guadagnino was sad to see Sparks go. “[Jordin Sparks] is proof that angels exist,” he wrote in his Instagram Stories over a photo of himself with the singer. “Hard to find a nicer human. [Love] you.”

Guadagnino will get to see Sparks and the rest of the eliminated competitors in the finale special of DWTS Season 31. Tune in next week to see the remaining competitors dance in 90’s Night. Watch Dancing with the Stars exclusively on Disney+.