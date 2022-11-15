‘Dancing with the Stars’ Judges Brought to Tears After Len Goodman’s Shocking Announcement

Emotions ran high from the Dancing with the Stars panel of judges after Len Goodman made a shocking announcement during the series’ annual semifinals episode. Goodman told viewers that season 31 would be his last as a judge on the celebrity competition dance show, bringing those in the ballroom to their feet and his fellow judges to tears.

Len Goodman has been a ‘Dancing with the Stars’ mainstay since 2005

Goodman earned his stripes as Dancing with the Stars‘ head judge from his years as a professional ballroom dancer in England. He joined the series during its first season in 2005 and has continued to serve on the panel alongside Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli.

Before becoming a familiar face on American soil, Goodman was already a head judge on the U.K. series Strictly Come Dancing series. Goodman told People Magazine, “The majority of Americans were convinced that nobody would be interested in watching ballroom dancing and that it would be a flop. How wrong they were!”

The news brought ‘Dancing with the Stars’ judges to tears

There was barely a dry eye in the ballroom as Goodman’s fellow judges, Inaba, Tonioli, and Derek Hough, embraced their long-serving colleague. Tonioli was brought to tears and wiped his eyes. He tightly embraced Goodman before returning to his seat at the judge’s table. Also emotional were Inaba and Hough, who won six mirrorball trophies under Goodman’s watchful eye.

DWTS host Tyra Banks described Goodman as a “living legend,” as Tonioli shouted behind her, “a legend, a legend.” She cited his influence on many of the longest-running dancers on the show.

Banks said, “You’ve inspired generations of dancers around the globe through your passion, expertise, and laser-focused eye,” Tyra said. “They are going to carry on that commitment to excellence forever.”

Read Len Goodman’s statement regarding his decision to step away from the series

Banks introduced Goodman’s news. He looked directly at the camera and addressed viewers.

“While we are all getting excited and looking forward so much to the finale next week, it will also be with a touch of sadness,” Len said from the judges’ table. “As this will be my last season judging on Dancing With the Stars. I’ve been on the show since it started in 2005, and it has been a huge pleasure to be a part of such a wonderful show, but I’ve decided I want to spend more time with my grandchildren and family back in Britain.”

He concluded, “I cannot thank you enough, the Dancing With the Stars family. It’s been such a wonderful experience for me. I’m looking forward so much to next week’s finale. I’m sure it’s going to be brilliant.”

Competing for a mirrorball are celebrity finalists Charli D’Amelio, Gabby Windey, Shangela, and Wayne Brady. It’s unclear whether production will replace Goodman’s seat at the judge’s table for season 32.

The season finale of Dancing with the Stars and Len’s final episode will stream on Monday, November 21, on Disney+.

