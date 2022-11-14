‘Dancing with the Stars’ Pro Mark Ballas Needs to Win Season 31’s Mirrorball: Here’s the Reason Why

Dancing With the Stars pro-Mark Ballas returned to season 31 of the Disney+ series in September 2022 after a five-year absence. His homecoming was met with delight from viewers. Since rejoining the cast, Mark has proven himself to be a great competitor, placing at the top of the show’s leaderboard weekly with celebrity partner Charli D’Amelio. Fans are pushing for Mark to win this season’s mirrorball as the series heads into its semifinals episode. Here’s the reason why.

When did Mark Ballas last perform on ‘Dancing with the Stars?’

The last time Mark danced as a pro was in 2017 alongside celebrity partner Lindsey Stirling. The duo placed second in the season 25 finale.

Mark first appeared on the series beginning in season 5, where he partnered with television personality Sabrina Bryan. Subsequently, he won two mirrorball trophies.

His first win was in season 6, where he danced with Olympic ice skater Kristi Yamaguchi. Mark’s second mirrorball trophy came on the heels of season 8, where he danced with Olympian Shawn Johnson. He came in second during season 14 with Katherine Jenkins, season 19 with Sadie Robertson, season 22 with Paige VanZant, and Stirling in season 25.

Mark Ballas needs to win season 31 of ‘Dancing with the Stars’: here’s the reason why

A move to Disney+ put the future of Dancing with the Stars viewership on the line. Many of its most loyal fans admitted they would not watch on the streaming service for reasons including its monthly cost. However, the switch to streaming also brought back a familiar face to production, which had much to do with Mark’s return.

DWTS‘ original showrunner Conrad Green returned to the series after an absence of eight years. He executive-produced the show until season 18 in 2014. Green replaced former showrunner Andrew Llinares, who departed after season 30. It was Green who asked Ballas to return this season.

Mark Ballas is historically one of the series’ most popular male pros for his innovative routines and ballroom expertise. His return gave the DWTS ballroom the feel of its early years, where he performed alongside male pros Derek Hough, Maks Chmerkovskiy, Val Chmerkovskiy, and Louis Van Amstel (who also returned in 2022 as a pro after a 10-season absence).

A win for Mark could mark a pivotal turning point in viewership for the series. Not only would it cap off a triumphant return for the dance pro, but it could ensure his return for season 32 and more viewers to follow. A win would also elevate Mark to place behind Derek Hough as the most-awarded male pro in DWTS history.

Who are Mark and Charli’s biggest competitors?

As the semifinals approach, Mark and Charli’s biggest competitors, per DWTS‘ weekly leaderboard totals, are Wayne Brady and his partner Witney Carson, Gabby Windey and her pro, Val Chmerkovskiy, and Shangela and pro-Gleb Savchenko.

Val is also poised to win a third mirrorball and Witney a second this season. Gleb will be a first-time winner if he and Shangela take the top prize of season 31.

Dancing with the Stars streams Mondays at 8 p.m. EST on Disney+.

