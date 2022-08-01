‘Dancing with the Stars’ Pro Marries Longtime Girlfriend in Mountainside Ceremony: ‘She’s the Love of my Life’

Dancing with the Stars professional dancer Brandon Armstrong married his longtime girlfriend, Brylee Ivers, in a romantic outdoor wedding ceremony. The Utah mountains provided a stunning focal point. Armstrong and Ivers tied the knot after announcing their engagement in March 2021. Many of Armstrong’s fellow cast members attended the stunning ceremony and reception.

Brylee Ivers and Brandon Armstrong | Instagram/Brandon Armstrong

The couple met on social media

People Magazine reported Armstrong and Ivers met via Instagram in 2021.

“I was going on a few dates, and they were all lame,” Armstrong said to the news outlet after announcing his engagement to Ivers.

“They were terrible. I downloaded an app similar to Tinder but for our Church to be funny. I was scrolling through and saw her, but I was too embarrassed to message her. So, I DM’ed her on Instagram instead, and she ghosted me.”

Additionally, “I was trying to be cool,” Ivers, a social media manager from Utah, said to People.

Eventually, after dating for almost a year, the couple looked at engagement rings in Dec. 2021.

Armstrong popped the question in March 2021. He presented Ivers with a 3.5 carat round diamond set in a band flanked with smaller diamonds.

‘Dancing with the Stars’ pro-Brandon Armstrong and Brylee Ivers married in a romantic and modern ceremony

Armstrong and Ivers tied the knot at Siempre, a venue in the Draper, Utah, mountains.

“Because so many people get married in Utah so young, we wanted something a little bit different than the traditional church, chapel wedding,” said Armstrong of the ceremony.

The bride walked down the aisle to Elvis Presley’s “Can’t Help Falling In Love.”

Flanking the couple were a whopping 18 groomsmen and bridesmaids on each side.

Armstrong and Ivers performed their first dance to Daniel Caesar and H.E.R.’s hit “Best Part.”

Subsequently, several of the groom’s Dancing with the Stars co-stars were in attendance to celebrate the couple. These included Emma Slater, Witney Carson, Jenna Johnson, Lindsay Arnold, and Britt Stewart.

Moreover, the guests enjoyed a delicious dinner and slices of an almond-flavored, five-tier wedding cake.

Armstrong is thrilled to begin his life with Ivers

Armstrong shared that he cannot wait to start married life with Ivers.

In an interview with People Magazine, the dancer said he looked forward to a relaxing honeymoon getaway and just “being together” with his new wife.

Thus, “I’m excited that I can commit to her and express my love to her. And do it in a way that I think is right,” Armstrong said.

“A way that is good and loving and old school. I’m excited to show people she’s the love of my life and that I’m committed to her.”

Dancing with the Stars will return for its 31st season on Disney+ beginning this fall.

The new season will be helmed by Tyra Banks and former mirrorball winner Alfonso Ribeiro.

An official return date for the series has not yet been announced.

