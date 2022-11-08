‘Dancing with the Stars’ Pros, Celeb and Judge Go Topless During Spicy 90s Night Performances

During a particularly spicy moment of Dancing with the Stars‘ 90s night, several pros, a celebrity, and a judge treated viewers to an episode that contained a surprising amount of skin. The sassy moments came on the heels of back-to-back performances where several pros flaunted their assets, along with one celeb and a judge joining in on the fun.

Artem Chigvintsev, Derek Hough, Gleb Savchenko, and Trevor Donovan | ABC/Eric McCandless

Heidi D’Amelio, Gabby Windey, Shangela, and Trevor Donovan’s routines had a third, eye-catching element

Artem Chigvintsev and Heidi D’Amelio performed a stunning contemporary routine to “Ironic” by Alanis Morissette. However, a third eye-catching element was also prominently displayed in the choreography and costuming; the pro’s six-pack abs.

Following, The Bachelorette star Gabbey Windey and pro-Val Chmerkovskiy received a perfect score of 40 for their Samba to “Livin La Vida Loca” by Ricky Martin. Val took his shirt off, using it as a prop to pull his partner close, showing off his toned physique.

Gleb Savchenko showed off his six-pack during a routine with Shangela, as did Trevor Donovan, who performed with Emma Slater.

‘Dancing with the Stars’ pros were not the only topless participants in week 8

Carrie Ann Inaba, Len Goodman, Derek Hough, and Bruno Tonioli at the ‘DWTS’ judges’ table | ABC/Eric McCandless

As Gabby and Val raced to the skybox to speak to DWTS judges, Derek Hough and Bruno Tonioli got in on the fun. “I feel like I need to take my shirt off,” Derek said after Gabby and Val’s lively Samba performance. “Everybody is taking their shirt off.”

Initially, fans believed Hough was joking until the camera cut away from the judge for Gabby and Val’s scores. Upon panning the judge’s table, Hough subsequently stood there shirtless. He removed his turtleneck and jacket to the delight of fellow judges Len Goodman and Carrie Ann Inaba.

Pro Alan Bersten attempted to take his shirt off and join in on the fun. Alfonso declined the offer. However, Val pulled Alfonso into his sweaty chest in a fun, off-the-cuff live moment.

Alan Bersten, Alfonso Ribeiro, Val Chmerkovskiy, and Gabby Windey | ABC/Eric McCandless

How many weeks are left of season 31 of ‘Dancing with the Stars?’

Only two weeks are left of season 31 of Dancing with the Stars. The series heads into its semifinals episode on November 14, followed by the season finale on November 21, where a new mirrorball winner is crowned.

However, six celebrities and pros head into the semifinals after Heidi, Artem, Vinny Guadagnino, and Koko Iwasaki’s elimination. The semifinals episode will also feature a double elimination, leaving four stars heading into the finals.

The remaining stars are as follows: Charli D’Amelio and Mark Ballas; Trevor Donovan and Emma Slater; Daniel Durant and Britt Stewart; Gabby Windey and Val Chmerkovskiy; Wayne Brady and Witney Carson; and Shangela and Gleb Savchenko.

Dancing with the Stars streams Mondays beginning at 8 p.m. ET on Disney+.

