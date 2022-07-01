‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pros React to Sharna Burgess Baby Birth: ‘Get Ready for the Best Time of Your Life’

Dancing With the Stars pro, Sharna Burgess delivered her first baby with actor Brian Austin Green on June 28. The dancer posted the first photo of their son Zane Walker Green on social media. Zane is Green’s fifth child and son. He shares Kassius with actor Vanessa Marcil and Noah, Bodhi and Journey with Meghan Fox. Burgess’ fellow pros shared their excitement over this new time in her life in the comments section of her sweet post.

‘Dancing With the Stars’ Sharna Burgess and Brian Austin Green | Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Sharna Burgess and Brian Austin Green announced her pregnancy in Feb. 2022

Burgess first learned she was pregnant in Oct. 2021. In Feb. 2022, the dance pro posted a photograph of her belly on Instagram. Atop it was the hands of his three young sons and Green and Burgess.

Burgess wrote the following passionate statement in the caption regarding the moment her world changed.

“And suddenly, my world would never be the same. Forever greater, expanded, and deeper. Forever abundant and unconditional. Baby Boy July 4 (ish) 2022. Brian Austin Green, I love our family, it’s growing, and I love you. How did we get so lucky? Kassius Marcil Green, we are doing this photo again with you in it so we can hang it up at home. We love you.”

Sharna Burgess’ fellow ‘Dancing With the Stars’ pros reacted to the happy baby news

Shortly after the announcement, well-wishes for the couple came flooding in. Many of these came from Burgess’ fellow Dancing With the Stars pros.

Burgess shared the following sentiment alongside the first photo of baby Zane.

“Zane Walker Green. 06/28/2022 at 12:12 pm. My heart is now forever outside of my body,” the dancer penned.

“AHHHHH, CONGRATS, MAMA!!! Get ready for the best part of your life,” wrote Witney Carson.

She followed her statement with a second post. “I’m so proud of you.”

“Congrats!!!!!!!! So happy for you both,” penned Alan Bersten.

Lindsay Arnold exclaimed, “So beyond happy for you, you did it!!! I love you and cannot wait to meet him!”

“Ahhhhhhhhh, he’s here!!!! Congratulations, mama,” wrote Jenna Johnson.

Pros Sasha Farber, Keo Motsepe, Pasha Pashkov, Cheryl Burke, Hayley Erbert, Kym Herjavec, Daniella Karagach, Peta Murgatroyd, Maks Chmerkovskiy, and judge Carrie Ann Inaba also shared congratulatory remarks.

Fans also posted well-wishes to the couple

Fans of the couple also posted their well-wishes to the family.

“Congrats! What a dreamy name” noted a follower of Burgess.

“Yeeee haaaaa!!! This news is truly magnificent!! Wow! Truly beautiful,” claimed a second fan.

“Congratulations, Sharna Burgess and Brian Austin Green, and families! Welcome to the world, Zane!” penned a third Instagram user.

“Oh, how precious!! Congrats. You will now never see the world the same again!!!!” exclaimed a fourth follower.

Burgess will unlikely participate in the series’ first season on the streaming network.

An announcement regarding the roster of Dancing With the Stars pros and celebrities is forthcoming.

Season 31 of Dancing With the Stars debuts this fall on Disney+.

