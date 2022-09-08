‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 31 Cast Announced: Why Vinny Guadagnino Is Most Likely to Win

Calling all Jersey Shore fans — Vinny Guadagnino will perform in season 31 of Dancing with the Stars. Find out who Vinny is up against this season and all of the reasons we can see him becoming the next Mirrorball Champion.

Vinny Guadagnino | Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Chippendales

‘Dancing with the Stars’ Season 31 cast of celebrities and their pro partners

The full cast of DWTS Season 31 was announced on Good Morning America on Sept. 8, 2022. Vinny will be performing with Koko Iwasaki. Among the rumored celebrities who turned out to be true are Jordin Sparks and Wayne Brady. They’ll be dancing with Brandon Armstrong and Witney Carson, respectively.

These celebs will also be competing in the 31st season of Dancing with the Stars:

Gabby Windey, The Bachelorette — Val Chmerkovskiy

Teresa Giudice, The Real Housewives of New Jersey — Pasha Pashkov

Shangela, RuPaul’s Drag Race — Gleb Savchenko

Charli D’Amelio and Heidi D’A’melio, The D’Amelio Show — Mark Ballas and Artem Chigvintsev, respectively

Actor Selma Blair — Sasha Farber

Trevor Donovan, Beverly Hills 90210 — Emma Slater

Daniel Durant, CODA — Britt Stewart

Jason Lewis, Sex and the City — Peta Murgatroyd

Cheryl Ladd, Charlie’s Angels — Louis van Amstel

Country singer Jessie James Decker — Alan Bersten

Bodybuilder Joseph Baena — Season 30 Champion Daniella Karagach

Sam Champion, Good Morning America — Cheryl Burke

Vinny isn’t the first ‘Jersey Shore’ star to do ‘DWTS’

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino and Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi have both appeared on Dancing with the Stars in the past. Mike danced with Karina Smirnoff in season 11 and placed ninth. Later, Nicole appeared in season 17 of DWTS. She danced with Sasha Farber and came in eighth place in the competition. Vinny could have a leg up in season 31 with two roommates who know the ropes.

Vinny Guadagnino’s stripper moves could help him on ‘Dancing with the Stars’

Outside of being a reality TV star, Vinny is known as the “Keto Guido” at Chippendales in Las Vegas. He’s had several residencies with the male revue and is a favorite among their patrons. “He was definitely one of the best-received guest hosts we have had,” a Chippendales representative previously told Page Six. “He basically sold out almost every performance.”

Stripping is a different art form, but it requires rhythm. So does ballroom dance.

Moreover, Vinny has previous dance experience. From New Jersey nightclubs “beating the beat up” to the choreographed number he performed with Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Pauly DelVecchio, and Mike at his wedding, Vinny knows how to bust a move.

The ‘Jersey Shore’ star has always wanted to be a performer

After the first season of Jersey Shore, Vinny said he was “starting to shape his career.” As he explained to Vulture in 2010: “I’m interested in acting, more than anything. So I want to dedicate that time to getting coached and getting auditions. But it all has to shape around my long-term goals.”

After watching him go from the [Off-]Broadway stage to stripping at Chippendales, we're starting to think there's nothing @VINNYGUADAGNINO CAN'T do! ? pic.twitter.com/cy6hW44vsl — Jersey Shore (@JerseyShore) October 7, 2019

More recently, Vinny took up the art of stand-up comedy. He doesn’t talk about it much, but the reality TV star is no stranger to the comedy club stages in New York City.

Overall, Vinny’s passion for performing will allow him to shine in the ballroom this season. We have no doubt Vinny will go far in season 31 of DWTS — we can even see him winning the whole thing. But we’ll have to tune in to find out.

Watch the premiere of Dancing with the Stars Season 31 on Sept. 19 at 8 p.m. ET on Disney+.

RELATED: Why Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino’s Modeling Career Never Took Off; ‘I Was Unwilling to Grease the Wheels’