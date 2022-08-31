‘Dancing with the Stars’ Season 31 Cast Rumors: Celebrities Who Might Compete

Dancing with the Stars returns with live episodes streaming on Disney+ beginning Monday, Sept. 19. The network has yet to officially announce who the cast of DWTS Season 31 will be, but that hasn’t stopped the rumors from flying. Discover the celebrities we’ve heard rumblings about who might join the cast in the new season of the ballroom dance competition.

Several celebrities are rumored to be competing in the ballroom this season, including American Idol star Jordin Sparks. According to Dance Dish Media, TikTok star Charli D’Amelio and her mom Heidi, comedian Wayne Brady, and CODA actor Daniel Durant are also rumored to be joining the cast in the new season of DWTS.

Showbiz Cheat Sheet reached out to representatives at Disney+, Dancing with the Stars’ new home, for comment. “We do not comment on casting rumors,” a representative replied.

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son Joseph Baena will reportedly perform in ‘DWTS’ Season 31

According to TMZ, Joseph Baena was spotted in Los Angeles allegedly on his way to a dance rehearsal. Baena wore a face cover to mask his identity, but the outlet recognized him anyway, claiming he was preparing for the new season.

‘Boy Meets World’ star Danielle Fishel could join the cast of ‘Dancing with the Stars’ Season 31

According to celebrity gossip account Deux Moi, Danielle Fishel might be on the roster of competitors. “Not sure who but someone from Boy Meets World is apparently doing DWTS,” the anonymous tip read (via Reddit). “Jeanette McCurdy also spoke to them but [I don’t know] if she’s doing it. There’s a rumor Sutton Stracke also is…”

With so much going on in Fishel’s professional life, adding her to the cast of Dancing with the Stars would make sense! She recently stepped back into the spotlight as a co-host of the Boy Meets World rewatch podcast, which she records with Rider Strong and Will Friedle.

Having something to promote is usually key when it comes to casting Dancing with the Stars. What’s more, Fishel has always wanted to compete on DWTS. You need to be invited to join the cast, but her dreams might come true this year!

Pro cast members rumored to return in ‘Dancing with the Stars’ Season 31

Again, ABC nor Disney+ have not confirmed any of these rumors. But right now, according to Dance Dish Media, season 31 of Dancing with the Stars will feature the following professional dancers:

Britt Stewart

Peta Murgatroyd

Sharna Burgess

Emma Slater

Koko Iwasaki

Witney Carson

Val Chmerkovskiy

Alan Bersten

Artem Chigvintsev

Gleb Savchenko

Louis Van Amstel

Brandon Armstrong

Pasha Pashkov

Cheryl Burke is also allegedly coming back to the ballroom in new episodes of DWTS. Danielle Karagach, who took home the Mirrorball with her partner, NBA basketball player Iman Shumpert in season 30, is also rumored to return in season 31.

We’re bringing the good times to the ballroom in ONE MONTH! ? Mark your calendars for the season premiere of #DWTS on September 19, streaming LIVE on @DisneyPlus! @officialdwts pic.twitter.com/hQmlmsYKw9 — Alfonso Ribeiro (@alfonso_ribeiro) August 19, 2022

What is confirmed is Tyra Banks’ return as host alongside Alfonso Ribeiro. Judges Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough, and Bruno Tonoli are also expected to return to the ballroom.

Season 31 of Dancing with the Stars will premiere live on Disney+ on Sept. 19.

