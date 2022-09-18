‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 31: Every Song the Couples Will Dance to in the Premiere

Dancing with the Stars returns with season 31 on Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. Find out how to watch the new season’s premiere, plus details about the songs each celebrity will perform with their professional ballroom dance partner.

Watch the ‘Dancing with the Stars’ Season 31 premiere on Disney+

In the past, new episodes of Dancing with the Stars aired on ABC. However, the show has moved to Disney+ for season 31. The performances will still be live from Hollywood, but you’ll need a Disney+ subscription to tune in.

Disney+ usually costs $7.99 a month. If you’re a new subscriber, you may be able to get your first month for $1.99 (if you sign up before Sept. 19). You can also subscribe for the Disney+ Bundle for $13.99 a month. This includes a subscription to Hulu and ESPN+.

Songs the ‘DWTS’ Season 31 cast will perform in the premiere

According to the official Dancing with the Stars Instagram page, these are the songs the season 31 cast will be performing to in week one:

‘Dancing with the Stars’ Season 31 | Disney+

Gabby Windey and Val Chmerkovskiy — “As It Was” by Harry Styles

Teresa Giudice and Pasha Pashkov — “We Found Love” by Rihanna featuring Calvin Harris

Shangela and Gleb Savchenko — “When I Grow Up” by The Pussycat Dolls

Charli D’Amelio and Mark Ballas — “Savage (Major Lazer Remix)” by Megan Thee Stallion

Heidi D’A’melio and Artem Chigvintsev — “Lady Marmalade” by Christina Aguilera, Lil’ Kim, Mya, and Pink

Selma Blair and Sasha Farber — “Time of Your Life” by David Cook

Trevor Donovan and Emma Slater — “Dancing with Myself” by Billy Idol

Daniel Durant and Britt Stewart — “Barbara Streisand” by Duck Sauce

Jason Lewis and Peta Murgatroyd — “Get Lucky” by Daft Punk featuring Pharrell Williams and Nile Rodgers

Cheryl Ladd and Louis van Amstel — “Got to Give it Up” by Marvin Gaye

Jessie James Decker and Alan Bersten — “Sweet Home Alabama” by Lynyrd Skynyrd

Joseph Baena and Daniella Karagach — “Pump It” by Black Eyed Peas

Sam Champion and Cheryl Burke — “Hold Me Closer” by Elton John & Britney Spears

Vinny Guadagnino and Koko Iwasaki — “Titi Me Pregunto” by Bad Bunny

Jordin Sparks and Brandon Armstrong — “I Wanna Dance with Somebody (Who Loves Me) by Whitney Houston

Wayne Brady and Witney Carson — “She’s a Bad Mama Jama (She’s Built, She’s Stacked) by Carl Carlton

‘Dancing with the Stars’ premiere predictions put Jordin Sparks and Wayne Brady at the top of the leaderboard

Sparks and Brady are fan favorites going into week one of Dancing with the Stars. Based on their previous experience performing, many fans can see these two celebrities going far in the competition this season. Moreover, they can see RuPaul’s Drag Race‘s Shangela, Charli D’Amelio, and Durant trailing closely behind Sparks and Brady.

Can’t believe I’m doing this!! I have butterflies this am!! Monday is right around the corner ?????? Make sure and tune in to watch your favorite team “Al hands on Deck” on @DisneyPlus ?✨? @Dance10Alan @officialdwts pic.twitter.com/ik46fvPG1a — Jessie James Decker (@JessieJDecker) September 17, 2022

Here’s where the other celebrities stack up according to fans:

6. Selma Blair

7. Gabby Windey

8. Jessie James Decker

9. Jason Lewis

10. Teresa Giudice

11. Trevor Donovan

12. Vinny Guadagnino

13. Cheryl Ladd

14. Sam Champion

15. Joseph Baena

16. Heidi D’Amelio

Tune in to Dancing with the Stars live at 8 p.m. ET exclusively on Disney+.

RELATED: ‘Dancing with the Stars’: This Backstreet Boy Once Talked About ‘Possibly’ Doing the Show