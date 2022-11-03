‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 31: Fans Predict a Fight to the Finish Between 3 Top Scoring Celebs and 1 Dark Horse

Season 31 of Dancing with the Stars may come down to a race to the finish between three of the season’s top-scoring celebrities and one dark horse, say fans. But with only three weeks left in the competition and a double elimination on tap for ’90s night, performers and their pro partners must step up their A-game to stay in the contest and get a solid mix of viewer votes and judges’ scores. However, can one dark horse upend the season and take the mirrorball from their higher-scoring and more skilled counterparts?

‘Dancing with the Stars’ mirrorball trophy | Eric McCandless/ABC via Getty Images

There are 8 ‘Dancing with the Stars’ celebrities left

Eight couples remain in the competition, with a double elimination scheduled for Monday night.

The remaining couples are Heidi D’Amelio and Artem Chigvintsev, Shangela and Gleb Savchenko, Trevor Donovan and Emma Slater, Gabby Windey and Val Chmerkovskiy, Wayne Brady and Witney Carson, Daniel Durant and Britt Stewart, Vinny Guadagnino and Koko Iwasaki, and Charli D’Amelio and Mark Ballas.

Four of these celebrities have found themselves at the bottom of the leaderboard. These include Heidi, Trevor, Daniel, and Vinny. Subsequently, Charli, Shangela, Gabby, and Wayne are the pack’s leaders in both scores and viewer votes.

Fans predict a fight to the finish between 3 top-scoring celebs and 1 dark horse

We were Dolls… but we did not come to play! ???? thx for all ur comments! @officialdwts pic.twitter.com/d8rOJgdZDX — Shangela (@itsSHANGELA) November 2, 2022

Dancing with the Stars fans took to Reddit to discuss how they believe the season will end. Some viewers predict that three celebrities will be neck and neck into the finale. However, one of the season’s dark horses could also be a part of the top contenders, throwing a proverbial monkey wrench into the competition.

But, a dance relay will also air this week, where each winner can earn five bonus points added to their overall score.

“I think Shangela wins over Daniel, Heidi wins over Wayne, and it’s a toss-up between Charli and Gabby,” one viewer deduced.

“Charli vs. Gabby is probably the fairest match as both are technically gifted but not super expressive. I think Charli should take it,” penned a second fan.

“With a confirmed double [elimination], I think it’ll be Trevor, Heidi, Daniel, or Vinny. Not sure who will automatically go and who will get to be saved by the judges to move forward possibly,” noted a third Reddit user.

However, a fourth viewer believes that fans shouldn’t count either Trevor or Vinny out as a possible contender to take a spot in the top four. They claimed, “Samba is one of like two styles Vinny originally did a bit better than Trevor. But Trevor has improved a lot more than Vinny overall since then. You never know what could happen with viewer votes.”

The dances and relay matchups for ’90s night

Charli D’Amelio and Mark Ballas | ABC/Eric McCandless

The ballroom will highlight the music and styles of the 1990s for its Nov. 7 episode and feature the following dances and songs.

Wayne Brady and Witney Carson perform a Salsa to “Motownphilly” by Boyz II Men. Charli D’Amelio and Mark Ballas dance the Tango to “Song 2” by Blur. Heidi D’Amelio and Artem Chigvintsev will perform a Contemporary to “Ironic” by Alanis Morissette, and Trevor Donovan and Emma Slater will perform a Salsa to “Barbie Girl” by Aqua.

Daniel Durant and Britt Stewart will perform a Jazz to “Enjoy the Silence” by Depeche Mode. Vinny Guadagnino and Koko Iwasaki will perform a Tango to “What Is Love” by Haddaway. Shangela and Gleb Savchenko will perform a Samba to “Spice Up Your Life” by Spice Girls, and Gabby Windey and Val Chmerkovskiy will perform a Samba to “Livin’ La Vida Loca” by Ricky Martin.

The relay pairings are as follows: Shangela and Gleb vs. Daniel and Britt – Cha Cha to “Ice Ice Baby” performed live by Vanilla Ice. Vinny and Koko vs. Trevor and Emma – Samba to “My Lovin’ (You’re Never Gonna Get It)” performed live by En Vogue.

Heidi and Artem vs. Wayne and Witney– Samba to “Shoop” performed live by Salt-N-Pepa. Charli and Mark vs. Gabby and Val – Salsa to “Ain’t Gonna Hurt Nobody” performed live by Kid ‘N Play.

Dancing with the Stars streams live at 8 p.m. EST on Disney+.

