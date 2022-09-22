‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 31 Week 2: Elvis Night Songs, Dance Styles, and Mirrorball Winner Predictions

Dancing with the Stars Season 31 Week 2 is Elvis Night, which means every couple will perform to a song by “The King.” Find out which Elvis songs each celebrity will perform, the ballroom dance style they’ll be performing, and their odds of winning the Mirrorball in season 31.

‘Dancing with the Stars’ Logo | Disney+

Jason Lewis and Peta Murgatroyd were eliminated in week 1 of ‘Dancing with the Stars’

Actor Jason Lewis was sent home after scoring an 18 with his pro partner Peta Murgatroyd in week 1 of DWTS. They danced to Daft Punk’s “Get Lucky; Carrie Ann and Bruno awarded them fives, while Len and Derek gave them fours, totaling for the night’s lowest score.

Can't believe we had to say goodbye to our first couple already. ? @JasonLewis it was so much fun watching you dance! #DWTS pic.twitter.com/ZjOUVmFbYk — Dancing with the Stars #DWTS (@officialdwts) September 21, 2022

‘DWTS’ Week 2 odds: Wayne Brady is still a favorite to win

According to Gold Derby, a site that predicts “Hollywood races,” Wayne Brady is still a frontrunner for season 31. In week 2 of Dancing with the Stars, Brady’s odds of winning the Mirrorball have shifted 7:2. Meanwhile, American Idol star Jordin Sparks has been replaced in second place by TikTok star Charli D’Amelio, who fans can see winning 4:1.

Here’s how the rest of the competition stacks up in week 2:

3. Shangela — 5:1

4. Jordin Sparks — 11:2

5. Selma Blair — 13:2

6. Gabby Windey — 15:1

7. Daniel Durant — 28:1

8. Joseph Baena — 81: 1

9. Cheryl Ladd — 100:1

10. Jessie James Decker — 100:1

11. Sam Champion — 100:1

12. Heidi D’Amelio — 100:1

13. Trevor Donovan — 100:1

14. Vinny Guadagnino – 100:1

15. Teresa Giudice — 100:1

Many can see Guadagnino, Champion, or Giudice getting eliminated in week 2 of season 31. Fans will have to tune in to Disney+ on Monday night to see the live elimination.

‘Dancing with the Stars’ Elvis Night songs and dance styles

Like season 30, season 31 will feature a different theme night every week. The Sept. 26 episode of Dancing with the Stars will feature music from the late Presley. Here’s what song each couple will perform to next week, along with the style of dance they’ll be performing (via Reddit):

Joseph Baena and Daniella Karagach: Viennese Waltz to “If I Can Dream”

Heidi D’Amerlio and Artem Chigvintsev: Foxtrot to “Suspicious Minds”

Trevor Donovan and Emma Slater: Rumba to “Aways on My Mind”

Cheryl Ladd and Louis Van Amstel: Tango to “A Little Less Conversation”

Sam Champion and Cheryl Burke: Viennese Waltz to “Heartbreak Hotel”

Jessie James Decker and Alan Bersten: Foxtrot to “Trouble”

Vinny Guadagnino and Koko Iwasaki: Quickstep to “Viva Las Vegas”

Teresa Giudice and Pasha Pashkov: Jive to “All Shook Up”

Charli D’Amelio and Mark Ballas: Quickstep to “Bossa Nova Baby”

Wayne Brady and Witney Carson: Jive to “Burning Love”

Gabby Windey and Val Chmerkovskiy: Viennese Waltz to “Can’t Help Falling in Love”

Shangela and Gleb Savchenko: Quickstep to “Shake, Rattle, and Roll”

Selma Blair and Sasha Farber: Jive to “Jailhouse Rock”

Daniel Durant and Britt Stewart: Jive to “King Creole”

Jordin Sparks and Brandon Armstrong: Quickstep to “Hound Dog”

See these performances to Elvis on Monday, Sept. 26. Watch Dancing with the Stars Season 31 live exclusively on Disney+.

