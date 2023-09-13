There are six celebrities that may rank high enough to win a mirrorball due to their dance experience.

The celebrity competitors of season 32 of Dancing With the Stars hail from music, movies, and television. However, do some of them have more experience dancing than others? Who are the wildcards with a good shot at winning the season’s glittering mirrorball trophy?

Who are the celebrities that have some dance experience?

The celebrity competitors of Dancing With the Stars include a who’s who in the entertainment industry. They range from stars from the 1970s through today.

However, who are the celebrities that have dance experience? Let’s break it down.

Barry Williams showed off some moves on The Brady Bunch in the 1970s as part of The Brady Kids, a fictional music group that danced in unison and sang pretty groovy tunes. Tyson Beckford once danced with Chippendales as a celebrity performer, and Harry Jowsey can cut a mean TikTok dance.

As for the women, Alyson Hannigan showed off her dance skills on How I Met Your Mother. Lele Pons shows off her moves regularly on social media.

Mira Sorvino performed one of the most unforgettable dances on film to a Cyndi Lauper tune in Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion. Jamie Lyn Spears took tap, jazz, and ballet as a child.

Charity Lawson regularly cut a rug as the star of the last season of The Bachelorette. According to her official website, Ariana Maddix has previously won two national dance championships.

These are the celebrity wildcards that could potentially take home a mirrorball

Dancing With the Stars allows celebrities to stretch their wings as performers. Challenging themselves in ballroom dance pushes many of them to their limits, as they don’t realize just how complex the techniques are until they are in the rehearsal rooms.

Therefore, while they don’t have to have prior dance experience to win, a basic sense of rhythm helps. Their relationship with their pro partner also works in their favor, as many celebrities never went as far as they should have because they clashed with their teacher.

But, while some of the celebrities mentioned above do have some dance experience, that may not help them when it comes to mastering the Fox Trot, Waltz, and Jive. These dances take stamina, concentration, and little room for improvisation to get the highest judge’s scores.

However, some celebrity wildcards could be in the season’s top three. While these are not official guesses, they are based on prior dance experience, willingness to try new things, and tenacity.

For the men, Barry Williams, Tyson Beckford, and Jason Mraz are my picks for the top-ranking performers. All three have demonstrated an ability to pivot in their careers, a necessary element when mastering dances that take ballroom pros years to learn in one week.

As for the women, don’t count out Alyson Hannigan, Lele Pons, and Charity Lawson. Hannigan has a career based on comedic movement, Pons is a successful dancer on social media, and Lawson is determined to be the fourth Bachelorette winner to win a mirrorball.

Any of these six celebrities could be upset by their fellow cast members. Many elements comprise the weekly performances, not counting life changes, injuries, illnesses, and burnout for both celebs and pros.

The entire cast of season 32 of ‘Dancing With the Stars’

ABC’s Dancing With the Stars cast was revealed on Good Morning America on Sept. 13, 2023. Celebrities of all ages represent different areas of the entertainment industry.

The male stars include Barry Williams, Matt Walsh, Mauricio Umansky, Harry Jowsey, Tyson Beckford, Adrian Peterson, and Jason Mraz. The women competitors are Alyson Hannigan, Lele Pons, Xochitl Gomez, Mira Sorvino, Jamie Lyn Spears, Charity Lawson, and Ariana Maddix.

Female pros include Emma Slater, Daniella Karagach, Britt Stewart, Peta Murgatroyd, Jenna Johnson, Koko Iwasaki, and Rylee Arnold. Male pros include Artem Chigvinstev, Pasha Pashkov, Alan Bersten, Sasha Farber, Gleb Savchenko, Val Chmerkovskiy, and Brandon Armstrong.

Bruno Tonioli and Carrie Ann Inaba return as judges, and Derek Hough is now head judge. New hosts include Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough.

Which celebrity performer will win Dancing With the Stars season 32? Let us know in the comments section below.

Season 32 of Dancing with the Stars premieres Tuesday, Sept. 26, on ABC. It will simultaneously stream on Disney+ and will be available to view the next day on Hulu.