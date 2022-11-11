‘Dancing with the Stars’ Semi-Finals Songs and Dance Styles, Plus Finale Predictions

Six couples are heading into the Dancing with the Stars Season 31 semi-finals on Monday Night. Showbiz Cheat Sheet has details regarding the songs and dance styles each team will perform on Nov. 14. Additionally, Monday night brings another double elimination. Find out who we predict will make it to the DWTS finale.

Shangela, Gleb Savchenko, Daniel Durant, and Britt Stewart | ABC/Eric McCandless

Remaining ‘Dancing with the Stars’ couples will perform two dances in the semi-finals

Each couple has spent the past week learning two new dances to perform in Monday night’s episode of DWTS. In the first round, TikTok celebrity Charli D’Amelio and her partner Mark Ballas will perform a Viennese Waltz to “Glimpse of Us” by Joji. Here are the other songs and dance styles to be performed in round 1 of semi-finals:

Trevor Donovan and Emma Slater: Cha Cha to “Satisfied” by Galantis feat. MAX

Daniel Durant and Britt Stewart: Viennese Waltz to “Surprise Yourself” by Jack Garratt

Gabby Windey and Val Chmerkovskiy: Waltz to “I’m Kissing You” by Des’ree

Wayne Brady and Witney Carson: Paso Doble to “Beggin'” by Mäneskin

Shangela and Gleb Savchenko: Paso Doble to “The Edge of Glory” by Lady Gaga

Your Season 31 Semi-Finalists. ? Tag your team below to send them congrats! #DWTS pic.twitter.com/uxkKhoRVoR — Dancing with the Stars #DWTS (@officialdwts) November 9, 2022

In the second round, fans can expect to see even more Viennese Waltz and Paso Doble. Brady and Carson will perform a Viennese Waltz to “It’s A Man’s Man’s Man’s World” by James Brown. The other couples will perform the following dance styles to the following songs:

Trevor and Emma: Viennese Waltz to “Count On Me” by Judah Kelly

Charli and Mark: Paso Doble to “Espana Cani” by Pascual Marquina

Daniel and Britt: Samba to “Light It Up (Remix)” by Major Lazer ft. Nyla & Fuse ODG

Gabby and Val: Waltz to Paso Doble to “Malagueña” by Brian Setzer

Shangela and Gleb: Viennese Waltz to “I Have Nothing” by Whitney Houston

‘DWTS’ finale predictions

Brady, D’Amelio, and Windey have been front-runners throughout the season 31 competition. However, after Heidi D’Amelio’s elimination at the end of ’90s Night, some fans have turned against the Let’s Make a Deal host, calling his Instagram comment a “bad look.” Still, it won’t be surprising to see all three make it into the season 31 finale.

Donovan has also climbed his way to the top of the DWTS leaderboard this season. However, since he was in the bottom three last week, we fear he may not make it through semi-finals to the finale.

That leaves CODA actor Durant and drag queen superstar Shangela vying for the fourth and final spot in the Dancing with the Stars finale. Durant has impressed the judges and viewers this season with his emotionally charged performances. Then again, Shangela has also wowed the judges and fans, continuously improving weekly. We can see her and Gleb making it to the finale, especially if their Paso Doble and Viennese Waltz score highly.

Tune in Monday night beginning at 8 p.m. ET to see how the semi-finals play out. Dancing with the Stars airs on Disney+.