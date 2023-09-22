The reality competition series will honor the late head judge moving forward by presenting the glittering award in his memory.

Dancing With the Stars honors the legacy of the late Len Goodman by renaming its mirrorball trophy in his honor. The glittering mirrorball, a symbol of an overall win for contestants and pros, will now reflect the high standards Goodman set for the series as its head judge for 31 seasons.

Len Goodman will always be a permanent part of ‘DWTS’ via the renamed mirrorball trophy

In an interview with USA Today, Dancing with the Stars showrunner Conrad Green revealed the show’s iconic mirrorball trophy has been renamed to honor late head judge Len Goodman. The switch takes effect immediately.

“The Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy will now be lifted on Dancing With the Stars like the Vince Lombardi trophy is lifted at the Super Bowl,” says Green. “We wanted to make Len a permanent part of this show, always to remind people the importance he’s had to Dancing With the Stars and how much he meant to all of us.”

The dedication reinforces just how much Goodman loved the ABC series. Green says the trophy’s unveiling promises to be “a really moving moment. Len loves this show and will always be there, looking down on us.”

Will there be any other tributes to Len Goodman during season 32 of ‘Dancing With the Stars?’

The dedication of the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy will not be the only tribute to Len Goodman as season 32 kicks off. The show will also pay their respects to Goodman in other ways.

In fact, Green promises a more lengthy tribute to the late head judge later this season. The series will take a “proper look back” at Goodman’s career via video tributes and performances.

However, Tuesday’s premiere episode honors Goodman by unveiling the new, redesigned trophy. Goodman retired at the close of season 31 to spend more time with his children and grandchildren.

The dedication “will be fitting for a season that is a bit of a restart,” says Green of the 32nd installment. The first episode of the season will also feature the first dances from the show’s newest celebrity cast.

How long did Len Goodman appear on ‘Dancing With the Stars?’

Len Goodman appeared on Dancing With the Stars throughout the series’ 31st installment. He was the original head judge alongside Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli.

Goodman was integral in holding both contestants and pros to the strict guidelines of ballroom dance. He most appreciated when pros demonstrated they taught their celebrities proper technique, with a little room for introducing modern twists to their routines.

To USA Today, Conrad Green recalled, “Len always had a twinkle in his eye and a brilliant turn of phrase. He was very fair and knew what he was talking about.”

Green continued, “The respect he brought made the show stand on its own two feet. The dancers always wanted to know what Len thought of their performance.”

Getting a “10 from Len” became one of Dancing With the Stars‘ keyphrases and a barometer of excellence. Seasoned pros and their newer counterparts understood the weight that came with achieving a perfect score from the show’s demanding head judge.

Dancing With the Stars debuts season 32 on September 26 at 8 p.m. EST on ABC and Disney+. New episodes air the next day on Hulu.