Will ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Vinny Guadagnino Take the Mantle From Bobby Bones as the Series Newest Underdog Winner?

Dancing with the Stars contestant Vinny Guadagnino battles to remain a part of the cast of season 31 of the Disney+ streamer. While technically not the best dancer, Gudagnino has captured viewers’ hearts. In turn, they push him through weekly with their votes. The performer’s ascent into the top 10 is reminiscent of another DWTS contestant who eventually won their season. Will Guadagnino take the mantle from Bobby Bones as the series’ newest underdog winner?

Vinny Guadagnino was emotional after a Cha-Cha stumble

Guadagnino and his partner Koko Iwasaki danced to a Michael Buble classic, “Save the Last Dance for Me,” during a Cha-Cha full of stumbles. However, he persevered and later told DWTS co-host Alfonso Ribeiro he was upset over the performance after a week of nailing every move in rehearsals.

The judges were unanimous that Guadagnino brought happiness to the ballroom but still has room for improvement as a dancer. DWTS guest judge Michael Buble claimed the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star’s performance was “amazing,” Derek Hough called Vinny the “people’s champion” and assured him that he wasn’t going anywhere and would remain in the competition.

Sevens across the board and the lowest spot on the leaderboard placed Vinny in the bottom two. However, fan votes kept him in the competition to dance for another week.

Will he take the mantle from Bobby Bones as ‘Dancing with the Stars’ newest underdog winner?

Guadagnino is a favorite among viewers of Dancing with the Stars and Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. Fan votes continue to keep him in the competition.

His staying power is similar to another competitor who eventually won season 27 of the series, radio personality Bobby Bones. TV Line reported that Bones’ season 27 victory left a large swath of the show’s fans confused about how a weaker dancer had won the mirrorball trophy, while some frontrunners didn’t even reach the finale. Bones’ competitors during his season included Disney star Milo Manheim, the frontrunner, Harry Potter actor Evanna Lynch and model Alexis Ren.

In the wake of Bones’ win, the series introduced a judge’s save, allowing the panel to choose the competitors they want to continue in the competition.

Fans react to Vinny Guadagnino’s performances on ‘Dancing with the Stars’

Dancing with the Stars fans shared their opinions regarding Guadagnino’s performance on the latest episode of the Disney+ series. They appear divided in thier commentary as to why he remains a contestant.

“I felt so bad for him; he looked crushed and disappointed in himself. He may not be the best dancer, but he gets out there and tries every week and gives it his all, and that is so admirable!” wrote one fan.

“I never bash the pros, but maybe Vinny needs some help from a different pro,” deduced a second viewer.

“It upsets me how much people dislike Vinny. It feels so disheartening. Not everybody can be Charli D’Amelio or Gabby Windey. He is what I love about the show; his smile, charisma, and the fact that he keeps trying weekly,” penned the third Dancing with the Stars fan.

“People need to cut Vinny some slack. It must feel very defeating being at the bottom all the time and having to stand there and take the harsh criticism the judges always throw at him. But he’s trying, and he’s fun to watch, plus he’s humble,” noted a fourth Instagram commentator.

Dancing with the Stars streams Mondays at 8 p.m. EST on Disney+.

