‘Dancing with the Stars’: Wayne Brady Predicted to Win Mirrorball After Elvis Night Performance

Dancing with the Stars Season 31 continued with an Elvis theme night for week 2 of the competition. From the beginning, we’ve predicted Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star Vinny Guadagnino could win the Mirrorball this season. However, many fans feel differently about who will be crowned the champion.

Since week 1, many could see Wayne Brady winning season 31 of DWTS. That remains true after week 2. Find out how Brady’s competition’s odds stack up, plus which celebrity cast members improved the most over a week and who was sent home during Elvis night.

Vinny Guadagnino and Trevor Donovan win for most improved performances during Elvis Night

Jersey Shore star Guadagnino and actor Trevor Donovan had a rough start to Dancing with the Stars Season 31. Despite his fear of dancing, Donovan and Emma Slater performed a quickstep to “Dancing with Myself” by Billy Idol and earned 21 points. Meanwhile, Guadagnino and Koko Iwasaki were at the bottom of the leaderboard in 16th place, scoring 17 out of 40.

Both celebrities improved significantly over the course of a week. Donovan’s steamy rhumba with Slater earned them a score of 30 and left many DWTS wondering if the chemistry between them was real or fake. Guadagnino also received a higher score of 27 in week 2 — up 10 points from his week 1 scores.

Wayne Brady is still predicted to win ‘Dancing with the Stars’ after week 2

Brady and his partner Witney Carson tied with Charli D’Amelio for first place in week 2 of Dancing with the Stars. In week 2, all four judges gave the duo 8s for their performance to “Burnin’ Love,” landing them 32 out of 40 points. Brady once again sat at the top of the leader board, tied with D’Amelio and Gabby Windey at the end of the night.

As a result, he’s also at the top of Gold Derby’s fan prediction leader board. Many think he and Carson can take home the Mirrorball at the end of DWTS Season 31. His odds have shifted 17:5 since last week’s predictions.

Here’s how Brady’s competition stacks up odds-wise after Elvis Night:

2. Charli D’Amelio — 71:20

3. Daniel Durant — 9:2

4. Jordin Sparks — 8:1

5. Gabby Windey — 8:1

6. Shangela — 13:1

7. Vinny Guadagnino — 25:1

8. Selma Blair — 28: 1

9. Cheryl Ladd — 100:1

10. Jessie James Decker — 100:1

11. Sam Champion — 100:1

12. Heidi D’Amelio — 100:1

13. Joseph Baena — 100:1

14. Trevor Donovan – 100:1

Teresa Giudice went home in ‘Dancing with the Stars’ Week 2

Real Housewives star Teresa Giudice performed to “All Shook Up” with her partner Pasha Pashkov, earning a 23 out of 40 for the night. When it came time for elimination, Giudice and Cheryl Ladd were in the bottom two. In the end, the judges chose to keep Ladd in the competition and send Giudice home.

Watch Dancing with the Stars on Disney+ every Monday night beginning at 8 p.m. ET.

