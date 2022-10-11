‘DWTS’ Wayne Brady Brought to Tears Over Standing Ovation for ‘Hamilton’ Jazz Routine During Disney+ Night

Dancing with the Stars performer Wayne Brady felt comfortable stepping into the role of Hamilton‘s Aaron Burr during the series’ Disney+ night. He played the pivotal leading role for three months in 2017. During an emotional performance, Brady had a chance to revisit the character with a Jazz performance that brought the ballroom to its feet and Brady to tears.

Wayne Brady called the ‘Hamilton’ role ‘an amazing opportunity’

Brady starred as Burr as part of the Chicago production of Hamilton in 2017.

“It’s such an amazing opportunity. On TV, you don’t get to relive the same creative piece night after night and then make your tweaks and try new things,” he said to The Hollywood Reporter of the role.

The iconic character of Aaron Burr is secondary to the central role of Alexander Hamilton in the musical. However, Burr is just as important and, at times, even more so in pushing Hamilton‘s story along.

Said Brady of Burr, “I feel his struggle, in terms of being someone who wants to make his mark in this world and go about it in a certain way but is in a profession where perception is everything. Just because your outward persona says one thing doesn’t mean that’s who you are, but you get judged on that. I felt I could feel his pain/glory because he was great at his job, but he was overshadowed by [Alexander] Hamilton because he wasn’t as flashy as Hamilton.”

Wayne Brady brought to tears after receiving a standing ovation for his dance to ‘Hamilton’ showstopper ‘Wait for It’

Alongside Carson, Brady performed a dynamic jazz number to Hamilton‘s “Wait for It.” The dance suited the music and embodied Burr’s struggles.

The emotional performance resonated with the Dancing with the Stars audience, who gave Brady a standing ovation. The audience’s appreciation and kind remarks from judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Len Goodman, Derek Hough, and Bruno Tonioli brought him to tears.

Brady was also emotional to perform this significant number in front of his daughter Maile and godfather, legendary performer Ben Vereen.

The judges were highly complimentary of Brady for his overall character interpretation. Inaba called the performer “incredibly rhythmic.” Goodman said he was “exceptional,” while Hough called the performance “sensational. Tonioli felt Brady’s jazz routine took the audience on a journey with the character.

Will the multi-hyphenate take home a mirrorball?

For his efforts, Brady received four 9’s from the judges, giving him 36 points out of a possible 40. He leads the pack in scores alongside his toughest competitors thus far: Bachelorette star Gabby Windey and social media star Charli D’Amelio.

Dancing with the Stars promises two nights of themed performances beginning Monday, Oct. 17. The first is dedicated to “Most Memorable Year.” The following evening, Oct. 18, will be “Prom Night.”

Dancing with the Stars streams live on Mondays at 8 p.m. EST on Disney+.

