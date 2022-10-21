‘Dancing with the Stars’ Week 6: Songs and Dance Styles the Top 10 Will Perform on Michael Bublé Night

Michael Bublé will perform and serve as a guest judge during week 6 of Dancing with the Stars Season 31. Find out why Bublé will be a guest during the Oct. 24 episode of DWTS, plus which of his songs the remaining 10 couples will dance to and the styles of dance they’ll perform.

Michael Bublé performed ‘Come Dance with Me’ on ‘Dancing with the Stars’ previously | Adam Taylor/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

Derek Hough’s pal Michael Bublé to perform, guest judge on Monday Oct. 24

DWTS judge and former pro dancer Derek Hough is longtime friends with the crooner. “Michael performed on the show years ago, and he’s a brilliant guy,” showrunner Conrad Green told Entertainment Weekly ahead of the new season. “… It’s probably their friendship that has finally got him to come and give us a whole night of his music and judge along.”

Bublé is so close with Hough, he’ll even be performing at his upcoming wedding. “I will do anything for Derek Hough,” Bublé said on LIVE with Kelly and Ryan. “I just think he is one of the few people who are who you want them to be.”

In addition to performing during Monday night’s Dancing with the Stars episode, Bublé will sit on the judges’ panel to score the dances. This means couples could stand to earn up to 50 points.

‘Dancing with the Stars’ Week 6 songs and dance styles

Since Bublé is a guest, all 10 couples remaining in season 31 will perform to one of his songs:

Wayne Brady and Witney Carson: Quickstep to “I Get a Kick Out of You”

Charli D’Amelio and Mark Ballas: Foxtrot to “Fever”

Heidi D’Amelio and Artem Chigvintsev: Samba to “It Had Better Be Tonight [Meglio Stasera]”

Jessie James Decker and Alan Bersten: Salsa to “Come Dance with Me”

Trevor Donovan and Emma Slater: Foxtrot to “Come Fly with Me”

Daniel Durant and Britt Stewart: Foxtrot to “Feeling Good”

Vinny Guadagnino and Koko Iwasaki: Cha-cha to “Save the Last Dance for Me”

Shangela and Gleb Savchenko: Tango to “Hollywood”

Jordin Sparks and Brandon Armstrong: Foxtrot to “You Make Me Feel So Young”

Gabby Windey and Val Chmerkovskiy: Rumba to “Home”

Who went home during week 5’s double elimination

Last week marked the halfway point of the season 31 competition. Since the show was on Monday and Tuesday night, that meant a double elimination. However, actor Selma Blair decided to leave the competition herself.

“I had these MRIs and it all adds up to … I can’t go on with the competition,” Blair told her pro dance partner Sasha Farber. She explained how much of a “hit” her body had been taking and how it was becoming “too much for her bones.” Instead of doing extensive damage, Blair self-eliminated during Monday night’s episode.

“The day Selma received her MRI results from the doctor and was told she can’t continue in the competition,” Farber wrote on Instagram. “I was heart broken for her. It was a hard pill to swallow, but I am so grateful that she got to do one last beautiful waltz. It’s never easy getting bad news, but just know, Selma, you are a champion, a warrior, a star, and you have inspired the whole world. You have changed my life and so many others.”

The following night, after performing to a prom-inspired song and competing in a dance-off, Joseph Baena and Daniella Karagach were eliminated.

Watch Dancing with the Stars exclusively on Disney+.

