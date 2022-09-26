‘Dancing With the Stars’ Will Tonight’s Episode Air After Four COVID Cases Upend Ballroom?

Four members of the Dancing with the Stars production crew tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19) after the season 31 premiere episode. Week two will honor the legendary Elvis Presley. However, will tonight’s episode air after the virus appeared to upend the ballroom?

‘Dancing with the Stars’ premiered Sept. 19 on Disney+

The premiere of Dancing with the Stars season 31 aired on Sept. 19. Therefore, after months of wondering what the ballroom would look and feel like on the new network, the revamped series felt like the series of old with a live studio audience, the return of troupe dances and an overall feeling of joy.

The episode featured a series of new celebrities with their pro partners who planned to become the season’s mirrorball winner. Presently the cast includes The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice with partner Pasha Pashkov, actor and comedian Wayne Brady with partner Witney Carson, actor Selma Blair with partner Sasha Farber, Joseph Baena with partner Daniella Karagach, and Jersey Shore star Vinny Guadagnino with partner Koko Iwasaki.

Following is Coda star Daniel Durant with partner Britt Stewart, country singer Jessie James Decker with partner Alan Bersten, Bachelorette lead Gabby Windey with partner Val Chmerkovskiy and singer Jordin Sparks with partner Brandon Armstrong.

Additionally, rounding out season 31 is TV actor Trevor Donovan with partner Emma Slater, Charlie’s Angels star Cheryl Ladd with partner Louis van Amstel, Sex and the City star Jason Lewis with partner Peta Murgatroyd, drag queen superstar Shangela with partner Gleb Savchenko, and WABC-TV New York weather anchor Sam Champion with partner Cheryl Burke.

Lastly are TikTok star Charli D’Amelio and her mom Heidi D’Amelio and their partners Mark Ballas and Artem Chigvintsev.

However, Sex and the City star Jason Lewis with partner Peta Murgatroyd said goodbye to fans as the first couple eliminated this season.

Will tonight’s episode of ‘Dancing with the Stars’ air after four COVID cases upend the ballroom?

Four crew members were diagnosed with coronavirus at the close of the series’ first episode. Deadline spoke to a show spokesperson who revealed all four individuals worked in “completely different departments that do not have in-person contact with each other, based on our pod system.”

“Contact tracing was immediately conducted,” the spokesperson continued. “All close contacts were notified and put on an increased testing cadence. No close contact of the four positive production employees has since tested positive.”

However, the spokesperson also said the set was “disinfected, and as an extra precaution, we asked the majority of employees to work from home.”

The Department cleared the show of Public Health to continue production, said the source to Deadline, “based on our strict safety protocols.”

Week two features the music of Elvis Presley

Altogether, Elvis week performances will explore different periods of Presley’s career: his early days in rock music, his Hollywood era on the big screen, and his Vegas triumph.

Joseph Baena and Daniella Karagach: Viennese Waltz to “If I Can Dream”

Heidi D’Amerlio and Artem Chigvintsev: Foxtrot to “Suspicious Minds”

Trevor Donovan and Emma Slater: Rumba to “Always on My Mind”

Cheryl Ladd and Louis Van Amstel: Tango to “A Little Less Conversation”

Sam Champion and Cheryl Burke: Viennese Waltz to “Heartbreak Hotel”

Jessie James Decker and Alan Bersten: Foxtrot to “Trouble”

Vinny Guadagnino and Koko Iwasaki: Quickstep to “Viva Las Vegas”

Teresa Giudice and Pasha Pashkov: Jive to “All Shook Up”

Charli D’Amelio and Mark Ballas: Quickstep to “Bossa Nova Baby”

Wayne Brady and Witney Carson: Jive to “Burning Love”

Gabby Windey and Val Chmerkovskiy: Viennese Waltz to “Can’t Help Falling in Love”

Shangela and Gleb Savchenko: Quickstep to “Shake, Rattle, and Roll”

Selma Blair and Sasha Farber: Jive to “Jailhouse Rock”

Daniel Durant and Britt Stewart: Jive to “King Creole”

Jordin Sparks and Brandon Armstrong: Quickstep to “Hound Dog”

Dancing with the Stars airs on Disney+ and is hosted by Tyra Banks and Alfonso Ribeiro. Week 2, featuring the music of Elvis Presley, streams Monday, Sept. 26.

