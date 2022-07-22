Why Daniel Kaluuya Says ‘Nope’ Is ‘Pretty Special’

Jordan Peele’s Nope is one of the most-talked-about movies of the year. Fans of the horror master can’t wait to see his latest movie, the plot of which is being kept top secret. One of the movie’s stars, Daniel Kaluuya, recently spoke about why he thinks Nope is “pretty special.”

What do we know about ‘Nope?’

Little is known about Nope. But a few details can be gleaned from the movie’s trailers. The film, written and directed by Peele, tells the story of a small California town that starts to experience strange things when an unidentified flying object appears.

The movie stars Kaluuya, Keke Palmer, Steven Yeun, Brandon Perea, and Donna Mills. All of Nope’s stars have kept quiet about the movie’s story, which has only added to the hype surrounding its premiere.

Why Daniel Kaluuya thinks ‘Nope’ is ‘pretty special’

Daniel Kaluuya attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images)

While doing a Hot Ones interview, Kaluuya spoke a bit more about the movie. But he kept the details vague. When asked about Nope and the fact that many of its most terrifying scenes take place during broad daylight, Kaluuya felt the bright light adds to the horror.

“You can see things when the sun’s up,” the actor said mysteriously. “That’s what’s been really interesting about this process. Like, when it’s dark, you can’t look up in the sky and see what — I mean, I can’t really spoil it!”

He continued, “[Peele] found a way to bring fear into the light, essentially, which I think was pretty special.”

Kaluuya’s comments Nope seem to create more questions than answers. But given what we know, excited viewers are pretty sure that this points to the fact that we’ll see UFOs and aliens in the movie.

Daniel Kaluuya and Jordan Peele’s relationship

This is not the first time Kaluuya and Peele have collaborated. The actor starred in Peele’s writing and directorial debut, 2017’s Get Out. Kaluuya played Chris, a man who goes home with his girlfriend to meet her parents and quickly gets drawn into a sinister plot.

Get Out was a huge blockbuster, making $255 million worldwide. Peele won an Oscar for Best Original Screenplay for the movie. It also scored nominations for Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Actor (Kaluuya).

Peele and Kaluuya are very close. The writer-director recently spoke to Empire about the pair’s bond.

“The first big movie he was a lead in, and my directorial debut, was Get Out,” Peele explained. “And we bonded because we went through that together. In the beginning of that, it feels like two people who have faith in each other, then by the end, it all works. So I just couldn’t wait to further that relationship and explore a completely new character with Daniel.”

He continued, “By the point, I was in the middle of [shooting] Get Out, that’s what I was telling him… ‘You’re my De Niro, man. You’re my De Niro,” referring to the close actor-director relationship Martin Scorsese and Robert De Niro have.

Fans of Peele and Kaluuya are excited to see the pair team up again for another horror movie, and can’t wait to see what scares and surprises Nope has in store!

