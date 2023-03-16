Daniel Radcliffe parted ways with his Harry Potter castmates after the end of the final film. Once the trio pursued their own individual careers, Radcliffe didn’t think it was a good idea to collaborate with his co-stars in another film. At least not until a certain amount of time had passed.

Daniel Radcliffe once shared that he and Rupert Grint didn’t see each other as much as fans might have thought

Radcliffe and Grint developed a long-lasting friendship thanks to their time together in the Harry Potter films. But after the movies ended, Radcliffe shared that it was easier maintaining communication with Emma Watson than it was with Grint.

“There’s this idea that Emma, Rupert and myself are the best of friends who always hang out together. I’m just going to put out there, Emma and I text all the time but Rupert and I never text each other, we never see each other,” Radcliffe once said in an interview with The Mirror. “If I see him every six months or so, it’s a friendly ‘hello, how’s things with you’ but that’s about it.”

He later had to clarify that the remark didn’t mean he and Grint weren’t friends. It just demonstrated their poor texting habits.

“Someone said, ‘Are you in contact with Rupert and Emma at the moment?’ And I said, ‘Emma and I have been texting recently, but Rupert and I never text,’” he once told On Air with Ryan Seacrest (via NZ Herald). “We have never texted each other in 10 years of filming. We just never have. We are lazy texters. We’ve never texted each other back. And we both know that’s how the other person is.”

Daniel Radcliffe didn’t want to work with Rupert Grint so soon after ‘Harry Potter’ ended

Radcliffe was already building quite the portfolio for himself outside of the Harry Potter franchise. The 2010s saw him starring in a wide range of projects such as The Woman in Black and Kill Your Darlings. He was also developing a notable career in theater by starring in Equus and The Cripple of Inishman.

Grint and Watson also ended up adding to their film resumes after their Harry Potter run with multiple projects. In particular, Grint was also experimenting with theater by doing plays like Mojo and It’s Only a Play. Given their interest in stage work, Radcliffe was asked about teaming up with Grint one day in theater. The star didn’t rule out the possibility, but felt it would a while before audiences saw the pair collaborate again.

“We’d be silly to do it any time soon, we’re both forging our own paths at the moment,” Radcliffe once told Whats on Stage. “I think at the moment were we to work together it would become about that, about those people [Harry Potter characters] being reunited, rather than about the show.”

How the ‘Harry Potter’ cast still keep in touch

Radcliffe and his co-stars have each moved on with both their lives and their careers. But the trio still try to maintain some kind of communication every now and then. Watson once confided it wasn’t the easiest thing to do. Especially given the fact that they don’t like using their phones much. Still, the stars continue to make an effort.

“They both hate WhatsApp and their phones in general. Actually, as a three, we really try and stay off electronics so that doesn’t help for a massive amount of back and forth,” Watson told Vogue not too long ago. “We aren’t on a group chat but we speak individually. Rupert sends me pictures of [his daughter] Wednesday and I die. Dan and I generally try and calm each other’s nerves. We both mainly try and stay out of the limelight so it’s been nice to have each other’s support, knowing there was going to be another wave of attention coming.”