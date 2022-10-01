Daniel Radcliffe Gave Emma Watson a ’10 out of 10 for Kissing’

Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson have always had a sibling type of relationship. Since the pair spent a full decade filming and promoting the eight Harry Potter movies, they actually grew up together. Spending so much time together certainly deepened their bond. As teens, they would offer each other advice about how to text members of the opposite sex whom they fancied. And as adults, they offer each other emotional support about handling a career in the spotlight. Because the pair have such a brother-sister bond, it’s no surprise that when they had to share a romantic kiss, awkwardness ensued.

‘Harry Potter’ stars Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson | Dave M. Benett/Getty Images

Why did Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson have to kiss?

Potterheads no doubt recall that Radcliffe and Watson had to share a kiss in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows — Part 1. The pair were tasked with playing Horcrux versions of their characters, Harry and Hermione, in order to taunt Ron. They insist that they were better off without Ron and that Hermione would never choose Ron as a romantic partner over The Chosen One. The taunting reaches its climax when the pair share a pretty intense kiss.

RELATED: ‘Harry Potter’: Daniel Radcliffe Admits He’s ‘Dead Behind the Eyes’ in Many Scenes

Watson explains why she felt Harry and Hemione needed to share a passionate kiss

Filming the scene was certainly a challenge for the actors because of their sibling bond. It was made even more awkward by the fact that they were topless while shooting the snogging scene. But despite the discomfort, Watson decided to attack the moment with vigor in order to serve the scene. In a magazine interview, Watson recalled her kissing scene with Radcliffe.

“I think for the scene, it obviously had to be something that would really disturb Ron, that would make him really jealous and upset, so I think the kiss had to be passionate from Hermione’s end,” Watson shared. But it seemed that Watson’s passion managed to shock Radcliffe. The actor admitted he wasn’t expecting the Noah actor to be so aggressive and called her a bit of an animal while promoting the film.

Radcliffe gave his ‘Harry Potter’ co-star a 10 out of 10 for kissing

It didn’t take long for Radcliffe’s comment to get back to Watson. But how did The Bling Ring actor respond to Radcliffe’s remarks? She admits that she eventually confronted him.

RELATED: Emma Watson Recalls Being ‘Gobsmacked’ by Daniel Radcliffe

“Well I said to him last night, I was like, ‘You’ve been telling everyone I pounced on you!'” Watson shared. “He’s like, ‘I didn’t use those words. I didn’t use those words. I just said…’ I was like, ‘Whatever, Dan.’ He’s said, ‘No, no! I gave you 10 out of 10 for kissing.’ I was like, ‘All right, as long as it’s positive, I guess it’s fine.’”

Radcliffe wasn’t super unnerved about having to kiss Watson

It seems that Watson was able to take Radcliffe’s remarks all in stride. While Radcliffe was surprised by Watson’s vigor, he admitted that it wasn’t exactly a hardship to kiss his co-star. In fact, he recognized that plenty of other people would have loved the opportunity to snog Watson. So while the moment was awkward for the pair, they managed to work through it. And as uncomfortable as their kiss was, it wasn’t nearly as awkward for Watson as kissing Rupert Grint was.

RELATED: ‘Harry Potter’: Tom Felton Wanted to ‘Stuff Daniel [Radcliffe] in the Back of [His] Car’