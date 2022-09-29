Daniel Radcliffe Once Lost Confidence in Himself After the Last ‘Harry Potter’ Movie

Whereas most actors might enjoy downtime, Daniel Radcliffe’s brief hiatus after the Harry Potter films did more harm than good. If only because Radcliffe confided he’d lost some confidence after doing the last movie.

Daniel Radcliffe didn’t like his acting in a couple of ‘Harry Potter’ films

Daniel Radcliffe | Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

Radcliffe once used to be very critical of his acting in the Harry Potter movies. It was one of the reasons why the actor didn’t enjoy watching himself in the acclaimed series. Still, he used to do so anyway because he thought he had to.

“I never liked watching myself on film but I do make myself sit through it. I think it comes from not actually realizing I didn’t have to go to my own premieres and watch the film – that’s something I’ve only just realized you don’t have to do. I always went along and sat with everyone else watching the movie,” Radcliffe once told Daily Mail.

Doing so meant he had to watch himself in films where he questioned his acting.

“And that’s why it’s hard to watch a film like Harry Potter And The Half-Blood Prince, because I’m just not very good in it. I hate it. My acting is very one-note and I can see I got complacent and what I was trying to do just didn’t come across. My best film is the fifth one because I can see a progression,” he added.

Radcliffe felt it was important to be critical of himself since few people would truthfully asses his acting.

“Ultimately you have to look to yourself or a handful of people to get a proper opinion. I’m seriously critical of myself – if I wasn’t I would be worried. You don’t want to be the one people say: ‘Great, great, great’ to and then turn round and think: ‘S***, s***, s***,'” he added.

Daniel Radcliffe lost some confidence after doing the last ‘Harry Potter’ film

If there was anything Radcliffe felt was detrimental to his acting skills, it was downtime between movies. Whereas some actors might relish time off, The Lost City star felt differently.

“With any kind of artistic thing it’s like a muscle, like any athlete, and the moment you’re not doing it, you lose all confidence”” Radcliffe once said in an interview with HuffPost.

This concern hit Radcliffe particularly hard after doing the last Harry Potter film. After a brief period away from the camera, he started second-guessing himself.

“That’s why I’m terrible with down time. And actually what’s been great about the last year and a half is that I have found a confidence. Before, basically, by the time we got to the end of Potter, I was going, ‘I don’t know if I can do this, I don’t know if I’m good enough,'” he said.

Of course things would change for Radcliffe, who’s now enjoying a successful and fulfilling post-Potter career.

Daniel Radcliffe once felt he and the cast needed acting coaches

Radcliffe thought that he and the rest of the Harry Potter trio would’ve benefited with a bit of guidance from an instructor. The Weird Al actor wondered why a coach hadn’t been on set to improve their skills. Especially when they had coaches for other aspects of their performances.

“If we had a singing scene we had a singing teacher come in. If we had a dance scene a dance coach would come in,” Radcliffe recalled in an interview with The South Bank Show (via Mirror). “We never had an acting coach in all the time we were there and there were times we could have done with one. I know I could have. There wasn’t a lot of nuance to my performance when we were young and I find those early films very hard to watch personally.”

