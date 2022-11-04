Daniel Radcliffe Once Said the Weirdest Thing He Ever Signed for a Fan Involved Elijah Wood

Harry Potter and Lord of the Rings are both fantasy series, but Daniel Radcliffe isn’t Elijah Wood. Radcliffe has been confused for the Frodo Baggins actor numerous times throughout his career. In a recent interview, the Weird: The Al Yankovic Story star clarified why so many people mistake him for Wood. Ironically, one of Radcliffe’s strangest fan interactions has to do with Wood, too. Find out how.

Elijah Wood, Santiago Felipe/Getty Images | Daniel Radcliffe, Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for ReedPop

Daniel Radcliffe says he and Elijah Wood are the same ‘idea’

Radcliffe is well aware of the public’s confusion between him and Wood. According to the Harry Potter star, they’re physically similar.

“The idea of me and Elijah Wood is the same,” Radcliffe told Wired in 2021. “We don’t actually look that alike, but if you imagine all our component parts, we’re just sort of short, pale, blue-eyed, big eyes, brown-haired people.”

Radcliffe also said he would love to be in a movie with the actor fans so often confuse him for. “It would have to be something that consciously uses the way the world sees us as linked,” he elaborated. The perfect idea for that movie hasn’t come to Radcliffe’s attention yet, but he’s open to good ideas.

More recently, while promoting the film Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, Radcliffe brought Wood up again. Radcliffe plays parody song master Al Yankovic in the Roku satire flick, which explores aspects of Yankovic’s career through a mostly exaggerated and fabricated lens.

Who should play Daniel Radcliffe in a parody movie of his life? The actor has an answer: "If someone is doing a parody of my life, obviously [it has to be] Elijah Wood." @elijahwood pic.twitter.com/Cf0YfD9iR7 — Variety (@Variety) September 9, 2022

When asked who would play Radcliffe best if a parody movie about his life were ever to get made, Wood came up. “If someone was going to do a parody of my life, Elijah Wood [would make the most sense],” he told Variety.

Daniel Radcliffe once signed a picture of Elijah Wood for a ‘Harry Potter’ fan

During a 2014 AMA on Reddit, Radcliffe was asked about the weirdest thing a fan has asked him to sign. “I have signed a picture of Elijah Wood,” Radcliffe added. “I was on a red carpet in Japan and this Japanese man gave me a picture of Elijah.”

Believing he wasn’t going to “get past the language barrier” to explain the person’s mistake, Radcliffe signed the image: “I am not Elijah Wood, signed Daniel Radcliffe.”

Daniel Radcliffe explains the other strange items he has signed for fans

The photo of Wood might be the weirdest thing Radcliffe has ever signed for a fan, but his answer didn’t stop there. “… A couple of people have asked me to sign a piece of paper so they can then get it tattooed,” Radcliffe said in his reply. “That’s pretty weird. Just because I have pretty horrible handwriting.”

Another thing fans have requested Radcliffe sign are baseballs. “People seem obsessed with getting me to sign baseballs, which I don’t understand,” he added. “Quidditch balls would be relevant, at least, but just baseballs, for no reason at all.” Perhaps baseballs are the closest, real-life thing fans can find that resemble Quidditch balls?

