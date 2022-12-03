Daniel Radcliffe has occasionally been very open about his dating life. So much so that before his current partner, Radcliffe confided that at times he didn’t always make the best boyfriend.

Daniel Radcliffe once believed he wasn’t too good at dating

In his earlier years, Radcliffe once dated production assistant Rosie Coker. The relationship between him and Coker taught him a lot about not only relationships, but dating as well. But Radcliffe discovered the reality that he might not have been good at dating back then in the first place.

“I hated dating because I’m crap at it! With Rosie, I didn’t know what was appropriate, like on which date you’re supposed to try and kiss her,” Radcliffe once said in an interview with Parade. “At the end of the second date I pulled a move out of the Bela Lugosi Book of Woo—I went to kiss Rosie and at the last minute lost my nerve and ended up kissing her neck, which is such a weirdly intimate place to kiss somebody on a second date.”

But rather than ruin his chances, Coker only gave Radcliffe points for his behavior during their time together.

“Afterward, I texted her, saying, ‘I’m sorry, what I just did probably seems very odd to you.’ Fortunately, she just found it really funny, so she kept coming back,” she said.

Daniel Radcliffe once shared he sometimes felt useless as a boyfriend

Radcliffe and Coker would eventually end up in a relationship together. And although he was grateful for his partner’s affection back then, being a boyfriend wasn’t always easy for the Harry Potter star.

“I’m not an easy person to love. There are lots of times when I’m a very good boyfriend, but there are times when I’m useless. I mean, I’m a mess around the house. I talk nonstop. I become obsessed with things,” Radcliffe said.

But Radcliffe admired Coker’s ability to handle this side of him.

“This year it’s fantasy football, which means Rosie has to listen to me talking 24 hours a day about this team. ‘Should I take this player out, do you think, darling?’ And she listens to it, and she loves me for my oddness, my awkwardness, all of those things that I hate about myself. She finds them cute. I guess that’s love,” he said.

How Daniel Radcliffe once felt about marriage

Radcliffe’s opinion on marriage has changed over the years. When he was younger, he felt marriage seemed like a very cynical process. But as he’s matured he began appreciating the marriage process a little more. Still, he wasn’t completely sold on the idea of marriage himself.

“I sort of go back and forth on it. It seems like the most romantic thing you can do is stand up in front of all your friends and say that you love this person,” he said in a 2014 interview with Elle.

But the actor didn’t rule out being married entirely. So perhaps Radcliffe and his current girlfriend Erin Drake may walk down the aisle eventually.

“It’s obviously become ingrained in me. But there’s something fantastic about that. At the same time, the amount of stress that goes with a wedding…. I don’t know. I do think of it as being in my future at some point,” he said.

