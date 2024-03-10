The drama between Jenelle Evans and David Eason is heating up now that the mother of three has officially filed for separation from her troubled husband. Eason, who is partly responsible for Evans being axed from Teen Mom 2, isn’t taking allegations against him lying down. He recently took to TikTok to “clear up” some misconceptions about him. In the live event, he insists he has “many jobs” and has had them in the past. He also accused his wife of six years of cheating on him.

David Eason claims Jenelle Evans is lying in her court papers

David Eason took to TikTok to set the record straight about his troubled marriage to Jenelle Evans and the public perception of him. While he addressed various topics, the former TV personality seemed to want the world to know that Evans was lying about his work history. Eason claimed he has “many jobs” and always had “many jobs.” Eason failed to go into detail about what those jobs might be. He also didn’t explain whether or not he’s currently working for an employer. He did insist making money was “easy,” though.

Evans accused her long-term partner of failing to contribute to the family’s finances in her official separation filing. She said that while he can work, he has been unwilling to do so for the entirety of their partnership. She went on to claim that he spent her money wantonly and claimed he prevented her from securing work opportunities.

David Eason accuses Jenelle Evans of cheating

Aside from insisting that Evans is lying about his financial contributions to the marriage, he also accused his former partner of cheating. The troubled North Carolina native insisted on his TikTok Live event that Jenelle had been using dating apps. He alleges that she’s been looking for a new man long before he moved out of their shared home. Jenelle has not surfaced with a new love interest just yet.

Evans has accused Eason of moving on quickly, too. After followers questioned where Eason was when a would-be intruder attempted to gain access to her home, she quipped that he was “busy on Tinder.” However, she did not elaborate on the remark. Eason did not address the allegation on his social media accounts.

‘Teen Mom 2’ fans still aren’t convinced the separation is the real deal

Evans and Eason are slinging a bit of mud via social media. Still, fans aren’t convinced that the couple’s separation is real. In fact, more now than ever, some followers believe the couple is using a fake separation to fuel attention and deceive the court system. They theorize that if the couple were really calling it quits, things would have been much nastier than they have been. Neither is afraid to overshare on social media. They’ve brought followers into their relationship drama multiple times before.

Followers aren’t the only ones who think the separation isn’t legit. Evans’ sister, Ashleigh Evans, recently spoke out against her estranged sister. She also theorizes that the couple’s separation is nothing more than a publicity stunt. Only time will tell if this breakup is real or not.