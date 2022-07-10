David Harbour Says ‘Stranger Things’ Season 5 Release Date Could Be ‘Mid-2024, Based on Our Track Record’

Stranger Things Season 4 premiered in two volumes in May and July of 2021 after almost three years. Thanks to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic that shut down production on several films and television shows, the wait between seasons 3 and 4 of one of Netflix’s biggest shows was longer than expected. However, now that everyone rushed to finish all of the super-sized episodes of Stranger Things Season 4, we’re all wondering about the Stranger Things Season 5 release date.

David Harbour as Jim Hopper and Winona Ryder as Joyce Byers in | Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2022

After the wait fans experienced between seasons 3 and 4, no one wants to think about waiting that long for the Stranger Things Season 5 release date. Earlier this month, David Harbour, who plays Chief Jim Hopper in the series, sat down with GQ to talk about the show’s final season.

When asked about a possible Stranger Things Season 5 release date, Harbour replied, “I think we’ll [shoot] next year. They’re finishing writing it this year, and they need to prep and stuff, so hopefully it’ll be this year. But I think that’s the plan. So it’d probably come out mid-2024, based on our track record.”

Harbour went on to say that the end of Stranger Things certainly doesn’t mean the end for the stories waiting to be told in Hawkins or the Upside Down. “I think as soon as the show ends, or maybe six months before it ends, you’ll be hearing about whatever spin-offs they have planned.”

This kiss wasn’t scripted, Winona and David added it on the day of filming pic.twitter.com/9vSWwYliWU — stranger writers (@strangerwriters) July 2, 2022

RELATED: ‘Stranger Things’ Season 4: Jamie Campbell Bower Shares the Starbucks Drink From the Vecna Meme

The Duffer Brothers begin writing the final season in August 2022

Creators of the series, Ross and Matt Duffer, know how the series ends, but they haven’t written Stranger Things Season 5 yet. In fact, they plan to take a small break through the month of July and get back into the writing room in August.

The brothers told Collider earlier this year, “We had all the scripts before we started shooting, so we could look at the whole thing as a whole. And we outlined all of five. So it really is four and five or like of a piece, and this was due to the six-month hiatus that we had due to the pandemic. So we don’t typically have as much time. It usually feels like the train is going down the tracks and Ross and I and our writers are just throwing down track as we’re going, once we’re halfway through the season. And for the first time ever, we were able to look at it globally, not just season 4, but season 5 as well.”

Speaking to Collider in July 2022, Ross Duffer told Steven Weintraub, “We’re going to take a little vacation in July. And then we’re going to come back. I know that the writer’s room is going to start in that first week of August.”

While that sounds promising at first glance, fans still have years to wait before they actually reunite with their favorite characters on their television screens.

im taking dmitri straight to the casino after this mess pic.twitter.com/fXgEMtaSos — Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) July 6, 2022

Production on ‘Stranger Things’ Season 5 will likely happen in 2023

Stranger Things earned the title of Netflix’s most expensive show to produce, and much of that is due to the massive amount of special effects the series uses. With the script not written yet, production for the upcoming season likely won’t begin until 2023. After edits, visual effects, and more, fans will be lucky to get a Stranger Things Season 5 release date late in 2024.

In the meantime, they can dry their tears while rewatching Stranger Things Season 4, currently streaming on Netflix.

RELATED: The Duffer Brothers Explain Why ‘Stranger Things’ Will Never Kill Characters Like ‘Game of Thrones’