‘Days of Our Lives’: Are Ben and Ciara Leaving? The Couple Moves to ‘Beyond Salem’ Season 2 Next

Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson) and Ciara Brady (Victoria Konefal) are a super couple on Days of Our Lives. The reformed villain and young heroine became popular with their epic love story. After going through many challenges, the couple decided it was time for a fresh start as they embarked on a new journey.

Are Ben Weston and Ciara Brady leaving ‘Days of Our Lives’?

Ben and Ciara have had their share of drama, and although 2022 started tough, the birth of their son brought them joy. While there’s more to tell in the new family’s story, unfortunately, fans won’t be seeing it play out. Ben, Ciara, and baby Bo decided to leave Salem and, on the July 8 Days of Our Lives episode, say goodbye to their loved ones.

The couple’s exit is because of Konefal’s recurring status and inability to commit to a full-time schedule. Since Ben and Ciara are a famous couple, the writers decided to give them a proper send-off. However, before they leave for good, viewers will see them for a special moment on Beyond Salem.

Fans will see Ben Weston and Ciara Brady on ‘Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem’ Season 2

On July 11, fans will see Ben and Ciara on Season 2 of Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem. Like the first season, the couple embarks on a new adventure in Season 2. This time their trip takes them to Montreal to visit Ciara’s mother, Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso).

It’ll be a joyous family reunion as Hope meets her new grandson. However, there will be drama as Ciara inquires about Hope’s absence. Also, the danger is near as havoc breaks loose at the DiMera gala. However, Ben, Ciara, and Hope will have a guardian angel Bo Brady (Peter Reckell), watching them.

Robert Scott Wilson leaves open the possibility of a return to Salem

After Ben and Ciara’s Montreal trip, the couple leaves for the next leg of their journey. Days of Our Lives fans will say goodbye to the couple as they prepare for a new life away from Salem. As previously reported, the reason for the duo’s exit was because of Konefal’s schedule. With the actor having more projects lined up, she decided to leave the NBC soap opera.

However, Wilson is still on contract, and the door is open for a return in the future. Although speculation is Wilson might return as another character Alexander Kiriakis, fans prefer him as Ben. As for whether viewers will see Ben again, Wilson believes there’s a possibility.

In an interview with Soaps.com, he discussed playing Ben and what’s next for the character. “Ben can go anywhere. He’s a wild boy, and I love that guy! We’ve been the good guy, the bad guy, the guy in the grey. I’m really, really grateful. I’ve had one of the best experiences in daytime playing Ben.”

The door is always open for Ben’s return, but the big question is whether his beloved wife Ciara returns with him. If so, will Konefal reprise the role, or will a new actor play Ciara?

