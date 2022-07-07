‘Days of Our Lives’ Cast: Everyone We Know Is Leaving in Summer 2022

Days of Our Lives cast will be getting a lot shorter this summer. The NBC soap opera is making news with its casting changes, including several big-name departures. Let’s look at the actors who will be saying goodbye to Salem.

Days of Our Lives cast members Lamon Archey and Sal Stowers I Evans Vestal Ward/Peacock

‘Days of Our Lives’ cast who is leaving this summer

2022 has been a big year for the Days of Our Lives cast. There have been a few shockers, including the return of Peter Reckell and Kristian Alfonso for Season 2 of Beyond Salem. However, with the additions also come departures.

According to Monster and Critics, six actors have left the cast. Marci Miller, who plays beloved heroine Abigail Deveraux, made her final appearance on June 10 when her character was killed. Meanwhile, Luca Adams, who plays Tripp Johnson departed on June 15 when his character moved to Seattle.

What an incredible journey these past seven years have been. To all our #Elani crew and #Days fans thank you for loving and supporting us the way you did. We will miss you much, I will miss you. Xx ? pic.twitter.com/vG0pO4W0BC — Sal Stowers (@SalStowers) July 1, 2022

RELATED: ‘Days of Our Lives’ Speculation: Lucas Adams Status in Question With Tripp’s Exit

But they’re not the only big names. Lamon Archey and Sal Stowers, who played married couple Eli and Lani Grant, are leaving. Also, fans will say goodbye to super couple Ciara Brady and Ben Weston when Victoria Konefal and Robert Scott Wilson exit.

Why are the ‘Days of Our Lives’ cast leaving?

With so many shocking Days of Our Lives cast changes, many are curious why the actors are leaving. Miller’s exit didn’t come as a shock since she was on a recurring status. With Miller unable to commit to a contract, the show decided to kill Abigail instead of recasting the role.

Meanwhile, fans will see Adams and his character Tripp in Season 2 of Beyond Salem when Steve Johnson (Stephen Nichols) and Kaya Brady (Mary Beth Evans) visit him in Seattle. As for Archey and Stowers, the actors decided to leave the show to pursue other projects.

Konefal, like Miller, was on recurring status and didn’t want to sign a full-time contract. The actor had other projects and decided it was time to leave. Her co-star and on-screen love interest, Wilson, is on contract and is expected to return after a short break.

What’s next for their characters?

Days of Our Lives fans know Abigail and Tripp’s fate, yet many wonder how the cast changes affect the other characters. Lani and Eli faced drama when she was arrested for killing her father, TR Coates (William Christian). Lani confessed to the murder to save her mother, Paulina Price (Jackée Harry), from prison.

Despite the threat of prison looming for Lani, things worked out in her favor. She worked out a plea deal, then she, Eli, and their twins left Salem for a fresh start. Meanwhile, another couple is also embarking on a new adventure.

A Beyond Salem father – daughter meeting! Peter Reckell, Victoria Konefal and Robert Scott Wilson behind-the-scenes of #BeyondSalem coming to @peacockTV July 11th!#DOOL #DaysOfOurLives #Days pic.twitter.com/4d2zuw1xnr — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) June 29, 2022

After receiving a boat from Hope Brady (Alfonso), Ben and Ciara leave with baby Bo for a trip around the world. The couple’s first stop will be in Montreal to visit Hope. Sailing off into the sunset is a perfect way to write Ben and Ciara’s exit. While the couple might be gone, fans will be seeing Wilson back.

Speculation is the actor will return in the role of Alexander Kiriakis. So it looks like the casting change will continue.

RELATED: ‘Days of Our Lives’: Kristian Alfonso Nervous About Reprising Role as Hope