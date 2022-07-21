‘Days of Our Lives’: When Did Eli and Lani Leave the Series?

Eli Grant (Lamon Archey) and Lani Price (Sal Stowers) were one of the popular couples on Days of Our Lives. Since 2017, viewers have watched the ups and downs in the couple’s relationship. Although there was more to tell in their love story, fans won’t watch it play out onscreen because of the duo’s departure.

Eli Grant and Lani Price left ‘Days of Our Lives’ on July 1st

Like many Days of Our Lives couples, Eli and Lani faced their share of turmoil. From the stillborn birth of their son David to Gabi Hernandez’s (Camila Banus) attempts to break them up, they had their challenges. Along with the tears, there were happy moments like their historic wedding and the birth of their twins, Carver and Jules.

2022 was a challenging year for the couple, with Eli getting shot by Lani’s father, TR Coates (William Christian). During a standoff with TR, Lani shot her father dead as he was about to hit Paulina Price (Jackee’ Harry). To protect her daughter, Paulina took the wrap for TR’s death; however, the truth was later uncovered.

Lani faced life in prison but reached a plea deal with DA Melinda Trask (Laura Kai Chen). Lani was transferred to a facility in D.C. and Eli decided to move there to be close to her. The couple shared one last goodbye with their family and friends before leaving Salem on July 1st.

Why did Lamon Archey and Sal Stowers leave ‘Days of Our Lives’?

Eli and Lani’s departure came as a shock to Days of Our Lives fans. With any cast exit, there’s always outrage, and many wanted to know the reason for Archey and Stowers’s exit. According to Soap Opera Digest, the actors decided to leave the show. Archey and Stowers have other projects lined up and felt their time don’t the NBC soap opera had come to an end.

Stowers debuted on the show in June 2015, and less than two years later, Archey joined the cast in February 2017. While the two were grateful for their time on the show, they both felt it was time for a change. “It was definitely not an easy decision for me to make. It’s something I’ve been going back and forth with for a while. I’ve been on the show just about seven years. As an artist, there just comes a time when you want to try to see what else you’re capable of doing,” Stowers explained.

Will Eli Grant and Lani Price ever return to the show?

Days of Our Lives fans hated to say goodbye to Eli and Lani. However, as with all characters, there’s a possibility the couple could return. While it might not be anytime soon, one day down the road, fans could see Eli and Lani again.

Their return could bring on a slew of new stories. One massive storyline could be the impact the move and Lani’s prison sentence had on their marriage. Also, the couple has family in Salem, so an emergency with Paulina, Abe Carver (James Reynolds), or Julie Williams (Susan Seaforth Hayes) could bring them back.

As for whether Archey and Stowers will reprise their roles remain the big question, but fans shouldn’t give up hope on not seeing Eli and Lani again.

