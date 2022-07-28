‘Days of Our Lives’: Fans Love Robert Scott Wilson as Alexander

As a new character, Robert Scott Wilson is back on Days of Our Lives. The actor is best known to fans as reformed serial killer Ben Weston, a role he played from 2014 to 2022. But after Ben’s exit, the writers decided to bring back Wilson as Alexander Kiriakis. So how are fans reacting to Wilson’s new role?

Days of Our Lives star Robert Scott Wilson I Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic

Robert Scott Wilson makes his debut as Alexander Kiriakis on ‘Days of Our Lives’

Days of Our Lives fans will agree that Wilson’s most memorable role will always be as Ben. Ben’s relationship with Ciara Brady (Victoria Konefal) made them a super-couple. After the birth of their son Bo, the couple decided to go on a new journey and departed on July 8.

The couple’s exit stems from Konefal’s recurring status and desire to leave the show. However, Wilson was still on contract, and the producers had to devise a way to keep him on the show. Since Ben couldn’t stay without Ciara, the writers decided to give the couple their happy ending as they sailed off into the sunset.

Robert Scott Wilson is back in a new role; Eric finds Nicole is in danger. Watch #DaysOfOurLives weekdays on NBC and streaming on Peacock TV. #days #dool @mrrobertscott @greg_vaughan pic.twitter.com/nynPMMH5S8 — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) July 22, 2022

Then the writers came up with a new character for Wilson, Alexander. The businessman is part of a prominent Salem family, with his dad being Justin Kiriakis (Wally Kurth) and his uncle being Victor Kiriakis (John Aniston). After a three-decade absence, the character’s returned to stir up things in Salem.

Fans love Robert Scott Wilson’s performance as Alexander Kiriakis

Wilson made his Days of Our Lives debut as Alexander on Tuesday, July 26. He immediately got the hearts of female viewers racing with him, walking around shirtless in swim trunks. Alexander reconnects with his dad and brother Sonny Kiriakis (Zach Tinker). He also is introduced to his new stepmother Bonnie Lockhart (Judi Evans), who is already enamored with her stepson.

But Bonnie isn’t the only one captivated by Alexander. Although fans were worried about Wilson playing another character besides Ben, they love Alexander. On a Reddit thread, they voiced their approval for the new role.

“I thought it would be weird, but I think his first day as Alex was pretty good!” wrote one viewer.

“I’m really liking RSW’s new Alex Kiriakis role. I appreciate him leaning into the whole ‘dude-bro’ thing, and it feels less stilted than Ben. This could be fun!” one fan wrote.

“I enjoyed his first day too, and it is nice to see more of the Kiriakis family,” another commenter chimed in.

What’s next for Alexander Kiriakis on ‘Days of Our Lives’?

Alexander’s return to Days of Our Lives promises to be drama-filled. As a ruthless businessman, he’s already recruiting his brother Sonny to work for him. Although Sonny has his doubts, he accepts Alexander’s offer. While Alexander claims it’ll be great working with family, odds are he’s planning a move that won’t go over well with the Kiriakis clan.

As for Alexander’s personal life, he’s sure to attract the attention of many Salem ladies. Speculation is already beginning on which woman will steal Alexander’s heart. Allie Horton (Lindsay Arnold), Stephanie Johnson (Abigail Klein), and Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus) are a few possible love interests for the new Salem heartthrob.

