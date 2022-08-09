‘Days of Our Lives’: Fans Wonder if the Show Will Be ‘Edgier’ on Peacock

Days of Our Lives moving to Peacock is massive news. For 56 years, the soap opera has called NBC its home, but it’ll move to the streaming service in September. As fans count down the days, they wonder how the switch to streaming will affect the show.

Days of Our Lives stars Deidre Hall and Drake Hogestyn I Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images

‘Days of Our Lives’ says goodbye to NBC and hello to Peacock

Since November 1956, Days of Our Lives has been a main staple of the NBC network’s daytime lineup. The show became famous for creating prominent families like the Hortons and the Bradys. It also brought super couples such as Bo and Hope Brady (Peter Reckell and Kristian Alfonso).

Viewers tuned in daily to watch Salem’s latest romance entanglements, drama, and catfights. While soap operas tend to push the envelope, the NBC series never broke any guidelines. On a cable network like NBC, shows have regulations on what can and can’t be seen.

Does this mean we can now curse a blue streak ???? @carlivatiron ?



Please say, yes !!!!!!! https://t.co/ekZimoTLzJ — ??? ??????????? (@DgFeuerriegel) August 3, 2022

For a soap opera like Days of Our Lives, there’s no cussing and no nudity. However, fans wonder if those rules will go out the window with its move to Peacock.

Fans wonder if Peacock will introduce a risque version of ‘Days of Our Lives’

While Days of Our Lives had to maintain a demure image on NBC, its move to Peacock might change its format. Streaming services usually allow leniency when it comes to their shows. Many series will go all out with swear words and nudity.

Soap fans wonder if this will happen for their favorite Salem serial. On a Reddit thread, fans discussed the pros and cons of switching up the Days of Our Lives format.

“I’m sure purists will be outraged, but it may help bring in new viewers and keep the show going,” wrote one viewer.

“The $5 per month price tag would be well worth it if Victor calls Alex a f***boy,” declared one fan.

“I’m pretty sure even at the paid tier, Peacock serves ads, so I wouldn’t count on it getting much more risque. Makeup and yogurt companies aren’t going to put ads on the show if they show bare-a**ed Alexander pounding a woman,” another viewer wrote.

“Even though they can, I doubt they will. They pushed the envelope a bit with BS2, but I don’t think they’ll go much further. While the cancellation of OLTL & AMC before purchase & rebooting by Prospect Park is NOT the same as Days moving from NBC to their own streaming service, it would allow for them to turn up the language & sex if they wanted to,” another commenter chimed in.

No changes seem to be in store for the soap opera

Whether Days of Our Lives gets edgier when it moves to Peacock remains to be seen. There’s been no news about changes in the show’s format. Since the show films in advance, fans can’t expect any changes right off the bat.

Which #Days couples are hittin’ the sheets this week?

Find out weekdays on @NBC and stream exclusively on @peacockTV for FREE. pic.twitter.com/sChbMvnCS8 — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) May 20, 2022

However, once the soap opera gets settled into its new home, there’s no telling what might happen. If Peacock wants to attract new viewers, it could push the envelope. Yet, the changes could turn off many of the show’s loyal fan base.

Could longtime viewers see a dramatic change with characters like Alexander Kiriakis (Robert Scott Wilson) dropping f-bombs and parading around in their birthday suits? Or will they see more wholesome content from their favorite Salem residents?

