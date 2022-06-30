‘Days of Our Lives’: What Happened to Abigail?

Days of Our Lives character Abigail Deveraux (Marci Miller) was one of the show’s adored heroines. Since 1992 viewers have watched her grow into a mature woman and mother. For the past five years, Abigail was Salem’s newest leading lady being front and center in significant storylines. However, fans won’t be seeing Abigail anymore.

Abigail Deveraux was murdered on ‘Days of Our Lives’

Abby has endured many challenges as a heroine on Days of Our Lives. There was her diagnosis with DID disorder, her feud with half-sister Gwen Rizczech (Emily O’Brien), and her on-again, off-again marriage to Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn). Things had started to look up for Abigail; she and Chad reunited and planned to have a family. However, in the June 10 episode, Chad was horrified to find Abby’s dead body in their bedroom.

The young woman had been stabbed to death, leaving Chad a widower with two children to raise. As Salem mourns Abigial, the big question is, who killed her? According to The Sun, fan theories are emerging about Abigail’s killer.

Sarah Horton (Linsey Godfrey) is a top suspect because of her hallucinations and outbursts. However, Gwen is also a likely candidate, along with Leo Stark (Greg Rikaart), who was caught snooping around the DiMera mansion days before the murder. Also, Luca Horton’s (Bryan Dattilo) blackout and weird behavior have fans suspicious. With a long list of suspects, it might be a while before the murder is solved.

Why was Abigail Deveraux killed off?

Miller has played Abigail on Days of Our Lives on and off for the past five years. The actor had taken many breaks throughout her run, but Miller decided it was time to leave permanently. After news of Miller’s exit was confirmed, rumors began swirling that Abigail would be killed. Although fans knew the murder was coming, it was still a shock.

Abigail’s murder has sparked outrage, and many wonder why the show didn’t recast with Kate Mansi or another actor. According to Soaps.com, executive producer Ron Carlivati explained to Soap Opera Digest that not having a replacement was why they killed Abigail. “So we didn’t really have the option to have Abigail around. At least not around in such a way that it wouldn’t strand Billy Flynn’s Chad on the backburner.”

As for the negative reaction, Carlivati understands how the fans feel. “For us and for the audience, it’s always heartbreaking for a character to die because we love these characters. Even though they’re fictional, it hurts anytime we kill somebody.”

Will she return to ‘Days of Our Lives’?

Fans and the rest of Salem are mourning Abigail’s death on Days of Our Lives. However, as viewers know this might not be the end. Soap opera characters often returned from the dead. In 2016, Abigail was presumed dead in a plane crash, but returned alive and well to her loved ones.

So could viers see Abigail return to Salem again? Although Carlivati says Abigail’s death is permanent, he’s not ruling out the possibility. “There is always that possibility that death is not permanent, especially on a soap opera and especially in Salem.”

