‘Days of Our Lives’: Lucas Horton’s Family History

Lucas Horton (Bryan Dattilo) is a legacy character on Days of Our Lives. As a member of one of Salem’s prominent families, he’s an essential part of the soap opera. His latest storyline has opened up questions about his family. Let’s look at Lucas’ life and his family history.

Days of Our Lives star Bryan Dattilo

Lucas Horton is a member of the Horton family on ‘Days of Our Lives’

When Lucas debuted on Days of Our Lives in April 1993, he went by the last name of Roberts. Lucas is the son of Kate Roberts (Lauren Koslow), and the two move to Salem for a fresh start. However, his life is altered when he learns about his mother’s past and new family.

Kate reveals that Austin and Billie Reed (Patrick Muldoon and Lisa Rinna) are her children from her first marriage to Curtis (Nick Benedict). Lucas is stunned to learn Austin and Billie are his half-siblings, but that isn’t the only bombshell Kate drops. Lucas discovers that his father, Bill Horton (Edward Mallory), and was conceived during Bill and Kate’s affair.

Alice and Tom Horton (Frances Reid and Macdonald Carey) welcome Lucas into the family, and later, he changes his last name to Horton. Through his father’s side of the family, Lucas also gains more half-siblings with Jennifer Deveraux (Cady McClain) and Mike Horton (Roark Critchlow).

Lucas Horton has two children with Sami Brady

Like many Days of Our Lives characters, Lucas has had many romantic relationships. Some of his past love interests include Carrie Brady (Christie Clark) and Chloe Lane (Nadia Bjorlin). Yet, Sami Brady (Alison Sweeney) remains his most popular pairing.

Sami and Lucas’ wedding takes an unexpected turn. Watch #DaysofOurLives weekdays on @nbc and streaming exclusively on @peacockTV for FREE. pic.twitter.com/OQ0nUlsFm2 — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) July 8, 2022

Lucas and Sami became friends upon his arrival in Salem; however, their relationship became tumultuous over the decades. He was furious to discover that Will Horton (Chandler Massey) was his son, and Sami kept it a secret. Though the two fought bitterly, eventually, sparks began to reignite.

The couple married in May 2007, and Sami later gave birth to twins Allie Horton (Lindsay Arnold) and Johnny DiMera (Carson Boatman). Lucas is the father of Allie, while EJ DiMera (Dan Feuerriegel) is Johnny’s dad. Sami and Lucas divorce shortly after the twins’ birth, and Sami marries EJ to end the DiMera and Brady feud.

Although Sami and Lucas separate, they remain connected because of the children. In recent years, they’ve tried to reunite, yet it ends in disaster each time.

The character is caught in family turmoil on ‘Days of Our Lives’

Family drama is a recurring theme on Days of Our Lives, and Lucas is in the middle of more chaos. First, his wedding to Sami was called off after Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn) interrupted the ceremony. A furious Chad believes Lucas is responsible for Abigail Deveraux’s (Marci Miller) death and gets payback by revealing Lucas kidnapped Sami. As expected, Sami calls off the wedding.

Marlena and Rafe unravel the mystery of who killed Abigail. Watch #DaysofOurLives weekdays on NBC and streaming exclusively on Peacock TV for FREE. #Days #DaysOfOurLives #Dool pic.twitter.com/wY0ZLMdzfV — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) July 15, 2022

But that isn’t the last of Lucas’ problems. According to Soaps.com, Lucas is brought to the police station and questioned about the night of his niece’s murder. While Jennifer believes her brother is innocent, JJ Deveraux (Casey Moss).

Lucas has no recollection of that night because he blacked out. But with Marlena Evans’ (Deidre Hall) help, hypnosis will have him recalling what happened. Lucas’ session will either clear his name or present more evidence of his guilt.

