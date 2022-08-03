‘Days of Our Lives’ Makes Surprising Move to Peacock

Days of Our Lives is a popular soap opera. Since its debut on November 8, 1965, it’s been a main staple of the NBC network’s daytime lineup. However, this fall, the show will say goodbye to the network as it moves to its new home.

‘Days of Our Lives’ is moving to Peacock in the fall

Days of Our Lives has been an essential part of the NBC network for the past 57 years. The soap opera introduced the iconic families, the Hortons, and the Bradys. It also created famous couples like Bo and Hope Brady (Peter Reckell and Kristian Alfonso).

As one of the long-running soap operas, it’s continued to maintain success when many shows were canceled. However, it’s about to undergo a massive change. According to Vulture, the soap opera is moving from NBC to Peacock on September 12.

‘Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem’ was a huge hit for Peacock

The move from NBC to Peacock is big for Days of Our Lives. The announcement comes less than a month after the Season 2 finale of the soap opera’s spinoff Beyond Salem. The miniseries was a big hit on the streaming service, and Season 2 saw the epic return of Bo and Hope.

With the success of Beyond Salem, the streaming service hopes to capture the same magic with Days of Our Lives. In a statement, Mark Lazarus, chairman of NBCUniversal Television and Streaming explained their vision for the move. “With a large percentage of the Days of Our Lives audience already watching digitally, this move enables us to build the show’s loyal fan base on streaming while simultaneously bolstering the network daytime offering an urgent, live programming for partners and consumers.”

Fans worried about the upcoming move

Days of Our Lives‘ move to Peacock is generating a lot of buzz in the soap opera community. With the soap opera gone, NBC News Daily will take over the timeslot. If soap fans want to continue watching the drama in Salem, they’ll have to pay $4.99 for Peacock Premium.

On Reddit, fans expressed their shock at the soap opera’s move. “Uh, oh, this makes me nervous,” wrote one user.

“Welp, not paying for that. It’s been a good run, but it’s time to say goodbye,” another commenter chimed in.

“Frankly, I think this spelled the death of the show. Peacock is failing altogether, so if Peacock fails, do does all the original programming,” one fan wrote.

“I’m not seeing anything positive about this move. It feels like they are moving it to Peacock to die a slow death through Season 58,” another viewer replied.

While the move seems gloomy to fans, only time will tell if it’ll be a success for both sides.

