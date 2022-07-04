‘Days of Our Lives’: New Episode Will Air on July 4, 2022

Days of Our Lives airs new episodes on weekdays. Since 1965, the soap opera has been entertaining viewers with the latest romance and drama stories in Salem. However, like many daytime TV programs, they can be preempted because of the holidays. So will July 4, 2022, mean another preemption?

Will ‘Days of Our Lives’ air a new episode on July 4, 2022?

Viewers tune in every day to watch their favorite Salem characters. Yet, in recent weeks, the NBC soap opera has been preempted because of news and sporting events. With Monday being Independence Day, fans wonder if there will be a new episode.

According to TV Guide, Days of Our Lives will air a new episode on July 4, 2022. There will be plenty of fireworks on Monday’s episode and throughout the rest of the week.

What to expect from the July 4, 2022 episode?

The July 4, 2022 episode of Days of Our Lives won’t be a celebratory one for two Salem families. The DiMeras and the Deverauxs gather to pay their final respects to the late Abigail Deveraux (Marci Miller). Abigail was found murdered in her bedroom on June 10, and the fallout from her death has everyone reeling.

Grieving widower Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn) receives support from his friends Will Horton (Chandler Massey) and Sonny Kiriakis (Zach Tinker). Tony and Anna DiMera (Thaao Penghlis and Leann Hunley) return for the solemn occasion. Meanwhile, Jack Deveraux (Matthew Ashford) and JJ Deveraux (Casey Moss) clash over Gwen Rizczech (Emily O’Brien).

‘Days of Our Lives’ spoilers reveal it’ll be a week of emotional goodbyes

Abigail’s funeral isn’t the only good Salem faces this week. According to Soaps.com, Days of Our Lives spoilers reveal upcoming episodes will be emotional. Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson) and Ciara Brady (Victoria Konefal) prepare to embark on a new journey with their son, baby Bo. The Horton and Brady clans gather to bid the family farewell as they prepare to visit Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso).

Meanwhile, Ciara’s brother Shawn Brady (Brandon Beemer) is in danger. His baby mama Jan Spears (Heather Lindell), is keeping secrets from him, and she feels the walls closing in on her. The villain has a trick up her sleeve when she lures Shawn to the docks.

However, Jan’s plan may backfire. By the end of the week, Shawn meets with his estranged wife, Belle Brady (Martha Madison). The couple might be taking steps toward reconciliation because Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall) warns Belle’s current beau EJ DiMera (Dan Feuerriegel), to prepare for heartache.

Speaking of EJ, he makes a confession to his half-brother Chad this week. Could his confession have something to do with the arrest Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gering) makes in Abigail’s murder?

