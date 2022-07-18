‘Days of Our Lives’: How Old Is Kate Roberts?

Days of Our Lives leading lady Kate Roberts is a veteran character on the NBC soap opera. The writers introduced the character in 1993 with Deborah Adair in the role, but it was recast in 1996 with Lauren Koslow. For nearly three decades, Kate has been causing trouble in Salem. As her 30th-anniversary approaches, let’s look at facts about the character and her portrayer.

‘Days of Our Lives’ character Kate Roberts was born in 1951

Kate is one of Salem’s most famous vixens on Days of Our Lives. When Kate arrives on the scene, she’s a top businesswoman seeking a new life in Salem. However, Kate is harboring a big secret; she’s the mother of Austin and Billie Reed (Patrick Muldoon and Lisa Rinna).

Kate becomes a permanent fixture in Salem and creates turmoil in her work and personal life. Her feuds with Sami Brady (Alison Sweeney) and Vivian Alamain (Louise Sorel) are some of her memorable storylines. Although she has her vulnerable moments, Kate is often viewed as a villain.

Like many characters, fans are fascinated by Kate and want to learn more about her. One of the big questions viewers are curious about is her age. According to Fandom, Kate was born in 1951, which makes her 71 years old.

Lauren Koslow replaced Deborah Adair as Kate Roberts

When Kate debuted on Days of Our Lives in 1993, Adair was in the role. Adair is no stranger to soap operas with her previous credits, including playing Jill Abbott on The Young and the Restless from 1980 to 1983. Her resume also includes Santa Barbara, Dynasty, and Melrose Place.

Kate would become Adair’s next significant role; however, after two years, Adair left in 1995 and retired from acting shortly after. The producers found a recast with Koslow, who previously played Margo Lynley on The Bold and the Beautiful. Koslow’s quickly made the role of the shrewd businesswoman her own. The actor has remarkable chemistry with her co-stars, including Josh Taylor and John Aniston, who played her on-screen love interests.

Lauren Koslow is close in age to her ‘Days of Our Lives’ character

Days of Our Lives fans know Kate’s age, which close to Koslow’s. The actor was born on March 9, 1953, and is 69 years old. Koslow has been married to makeup artist Nick Schillace and has four children.

Koslow and her character Kate remain a big part of the NBC soap opera. Currently, Kate’s in protective mother mode toward her son Lucas Horton (Bryan Dattilo), who’s in trouble. Lucas was dumped at the altar after Sami Brady (Alison Sweeney) discovered he was responsible for her kidnapping. Aside from that, Lucas is also arrested for Abigail Deveraux’s (Marci Miller) murder, and Kate is trying to clear his name.

