‘Days of Our Lives’: Robert Scott Wilson Returns – as Alexander Kiriakis

Days of Our Lives star Robert Scott Wilson is one of the show’s hunkiest men. Since 2014, Wilson has captivated fans with his portrayal of reformed serial killer Ben Weston. Ben’s relationship with good girl Ciara Brady (Victoria Konefal) made him and the couple fan favorites. Earlier this month, viewers said goodbye to the characters and their portrayers.

However, there is good news to report for Wilson fans. The actor is returning to the series, but not as Ben.

‘Days of Our Lives’ star Robert Scott Wilson is set to play Alexander Kiriakis

Wilson’s become synonymous with the role of Ben on Days of Our Lives. Although fans would’ve loved to see more of Ben, Ciara, and their son, baby Bo, it was time for them to leave Salem. In the July 8 episode, the couple embarked on a sailboat trip with their first stop in Montreal to visit Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso).

It was a bittersweet moment for fans having to say goodbye to Ben and Ciara. The couple’s exit was because of Konefal’s recurring status and inability to commit to a full-time schedule. Konefal’s departure created a problem for Wilson, who was signed to a contract. But the producers came up with a creative solution.

The writers gave Ben and Ciara their happy sendoff, then cast Wilson in the role of Alexander Kiriakis. While it’ll be difficult for fans to see Wilson in the new role, the actor’s excited about playing the character. “I turned myself into Alex Kiriakis. Now I’m part of one of the big families here. I made it to the big boy’s club!” the actor revealed during an interview with TV Insider.

When executive producer Ron Carlivati approached him with the idea of playing Alexander, Wilson couldn’t resist. “I got so excited! And then the first scripts came, and I got more excited. And then, as I understood what they were doing with this character, it’s been just the biggest breath of fresh air, and I think I’m having more fun than I’ve ever had on any project.”

Who is Alexander Kiriakis?

Wilson being cast as Alexander is generating buzz in the Days of Our Lives community. While he’ll be a newbie to viewers, longtime fans are familiar with the legacy character. Alexander is the son of Justin Kiriakis (Wally Kurth) and the late Anjelica Deveraux (Judith Chapman). He’s also the stepson of the late Adrienne Johnson (Judi Evans) and half-brother to Sonny Kiriakis (Zach Tinker).

Fans last saw Alexander in 1991 when he was a toddler. Alexander was raised by Justin and Adrienne yet hasn’t been seen or mentioned in over three decades. When Alexander returns to Salem, he’ll be an adult ready to shake things up.

What’s in store for Alexander Kiriakis on ‘Days of Our Lives’?

Days of Our Lives fans won’t have to wait much longer to see Wilson as Alexander. His debut is scheduled for July 26, and Wilson says it’ll be an adjustment for fans to go from Ben to Alexander. “He’s the polar opposite of Ben, living in the light. He’s not that brooding dark Ben Weston guy.”

Alexander is a ruthless businessman like his dad and great uncle Victor Kiriakis (John Aniston). He’ll be stirring up trouble at work and home. As for Alexander’s love life, Wilson hints his character’s first scene is in bed with a woman. So which of Salem’s lucky ladies will be his love interest?

