‘Days of Our Lives’: Robert Scott Wilson and Victoria Konefal Reportedly Leaving

Days of Our Lives characters Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson) and Ciara Brady (Victoria Konefal) are Salem’s favorite couple. Since 2018, viewers have watched the epic love story of the reformed villain and the angelic daughter of Bo and Hope Brady (Peter Reckell and Kristian Alfonso). But fans will be breaking out the tissues as they say goodbye to the super couple.

Robert Scott Wilson and Victoria Konefal I Vestal Ward/Peacock/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Ben Weston and Ciara Brady are leaving ‘Days of Our Lives’

Days of Our Lives fans enjoyed watching Ben and Ciara’s love story unfold. The couple has endured many challenges in their relationship, including Ciara’s presumed death and amnesia. Their biggest problem came earlier this year when The Devil plotted to kidnap their son, baby Bo. However, the family had an angel looking after them in the form of Ciara’s dad.

After the Devil is defeated, Ben and Ciara can relax and enjoy time with their newborn son. However, a special gift from Hope has the couple making a huge change. Ben and Ciara decide to leave Salem and embark on a new adventure.

Peter Reckell returns as Bo Brady!

Watch #DAYS, weekdays on @NBC and stream exclusively on @peacockTV for FREE. pic.twitter.com/qhbwhcTanR — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) May 13, 2022

Robert Scott Wilson and Victoria Konefal’s departures are the reason the couple is being written off

Fans knew Ben and Ciara’s time on the show wouldn’t last forever. Yet, having their favorite couple leave will be a huge void. The reason for the departure has to do with the actors’ schedules.

According to Soaps in Depth, Days of Our Lives executive producer Ron Carlivati explained to Soap Opera Digest that Konefal’s recurring status played into the upcoming storyline. “She really was just not available on a regular basis, and in the way our show works and how you have to schedule people, it just became less and less feasible to keep her in that status. If you’re going to tell a story with a couple, you need these people to be on contract.”

However, with Wilson still on contract, the writers wondered what to do with Ben and Ciara. “You want them to have a happy ending, but then that involves writing Rob off the show, who doesn’t necessarily want to leave. Half the couple leaving often doesn’t work. Are they not supposed to have any kind of romance, any kind of love story, because their spouse or significant other is out there somewhere else? It just ties your hands in an impossible way.”

Ben Weston and Victoria Konefal get a proper sendoff

Since Ben and Ciara are a famous couple, Days of Our Lives gives them a heartwarming farewell. According to Soaps.com, spoilers say this week, Salem gathers to celebrate with the couple before they embark on their trip on July 8. But fans won’t have to wait long to see the couple again.

A Beyond Salem father – daughter meeting! Peter Reckell, Victoria Konefal and Robert Scott Wilson behind-the-scenes of #BeyondSalem coming to @peacockTV July 11th!#DOOL #DaysOfOurLives #Days pic.twitter.com/4d2zuw1xnr — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) June 29, 2022

On July 11, Ben and Ciara will show up on the Season 2 premiere of Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem. The couple’s first stop on their trip is Montreal to visit Hope. With Bo also making an appearance, it’ll be a heavenly reunion for the beloved family.

According to Carlivati, the timing worked perfectly for Ben and Ciara’s sendoff. “We were writing Beyond Salem at the same time, so we decided, ‘Hey, they leave Salem on July 8 and say that they’re going to arrive in Montreal July 11 on their sailboat. So, you can seamlessly follow their story when they leave town.”

