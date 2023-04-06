‘Days of Our Lives’ Speculation: Is Charlotte Ross Returning?

Charlotte Ross rose to fame thanks to her role on Days of Our Lives. From 1987 to 1991, Ross portrayed Eve Donovan on the soap opera. While Ross has gone on to achieve success in primetime, she could be returning to her soap opera roots.

Charlotte Ross played Eve Donovan on ‘Days of Our Lives’

In 1987, Ross debuted as Eve on Days of Our Lives. Eve is a teenage prostitute, who is revealed to be the daughter of Shane Donovan (Charles Shaughnessy) and Gabrielle Pascal (Karen Moncrieff). Eve moves in with her father and his new wife Kimberly Brady (Patsy Pease), but causes trouble for the couple. After some time, Eve begins to accept Kimberly and bonds with her new stepmother.

Eve was a bit of a bad girl and often landed in trouble. She feuded with Jennifer Horton (Melissa Reeves) over Salem’s most eligible bachelors, including Frankie Brady (Billy Warlock). Eve had a brief marriage to Jack Deveraux (Matthew Ashford), but the union is later annulled.

After four years on the show, Ross’ final appearance as Eve came in 1991. Eve’s exit was written as her moving to Africa with Frankie.

The actor teased a ‘Days of Our Lives’ return

It’s been 32 years since Ross’ last appearance as Eve. The actor went on to star in the primetime shows NYPD Blue and Arrow. But could she be returning to her soap opera roots.

According to Soap Opera Network, Ross hinted at a return to Days of Our Lives. On the actor’s Instagram page, a commenter asked “Are you going to come back to days as eve.” Ross replied, “We’ve had a few conversions lately.”

Ross could’ve been joking around with her followers, however, her response has sparked speculation that she’s on her way back to Salem

Possible storylines for Eve Donovan’s return

After Ross’ departure, Eve remained absent for 13 years before returning in 2014. The role was recast with former One Life to Live star Kassie Depaiva. Eve’s return was filled with drama and heartache. Eve’s biggest heartache was the murder of her daughter Paige Larson (True O’Brien).

Eve wanted revenge on Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson) and used her clout as mayor to get it. However, Eve’s crime was exposed and she was arrested. DePaiva’s last appearance as Eve came in August 2020.

With Ross possibly reprising her role as Eve, what’s next for the Days of Our Lives character?

Is #Days' Harris about to reunite with the Eve he once romanced? Find out the details here: https://t.co/llg0Gj4YRU — SheKnows' Soaps (@soapsdotcom) April 4, 2023

Eve could return to Salem pretending to be reformed after her stint in prison. But the bad girl will be back to her old tricks. Eve could woo her ex-lover Justin Kiriakis (Wally Kurth) in hopes of getting back into the Kiriakis family. She could also reunite with her ex-boyfriend Harris Michaels (Steve Burton).

Although Harris is with Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso), he’ll be heartbroken when she reunites with Bo Brady (Peter Reckell). With Harris single, he could find love with Eve, who returns to Salem.