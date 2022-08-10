‘Days of Our Lives’ Speculation: Possible Love Interests for Alexander

Alexander Kiriakis (Robert Scott Wilson) is heating up Days of Our Lives this summer. The Kiriakis heir has the audience’s hearts racing with chiseled abs and bad boy personality. Alexander is attracting the attention of everyone in Salem, so which lucky woman will snag the playboy? Let’s look at some possibilities.

Days of Our Lives star Robert Scott Wilson I Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic

Alexander Kiriakis charms Chanel Dupree and Allie Horton on ‘Days of Our Lives’

It’s been two weeks since Alexander returned to Salem. The suave playboy’s primary focus is on business, but he indulges in some pleasure. Alexander was busted by his aunt Maggie Kiriakis (Suzanne Rogers) in bed with a woman named Lisa.

Lisa was a one-night stand for Alexander, who soon goes on the prowl for another lovely lady. Alexander’s night on the town has him bumping into Chanel Dupree (Raven Bowens) and Allie Horton (Lindsay Arnold). According to Soaps.com, Days of Our Lives spoilers indicate Alexander tries to persuade the two women into a rendezvous.

The couple will be appalled by Alexander’s suggestion and turn him down. However, could Alexander’s charm have Chanel or Allie change their minds?

Gabi Hernandez and Alexander Kiriakis mix business with pleasure

Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus) has faced many heartaches in her love life. Earlier this year, she and her boyfriend, Jake DiMera (Brandon Barash), split thanks to a miscommunication from The Devil. She then enters into a relationship with Li Shin (Remington Hoffman), who isn’t the good guy he pretends to be.

Days of Our Lives fans agree Gabi needs a new love interest, and who better than Alexander? The two would be a hot match with their strong, ambitious personalities. Naturally, they’ll clash in their business dealings; however, that sexual tension will escalate into pleasure in the bedroom.

Stephanie Johnson catches the eye of the suave playboy

There are already plenty of women in Salem for Alexander, but his new love interest might be a returning character. Stephanie Johnson (Abigail Klein) is returning soon, and speculation is beginning on which man she’ll be paired with. Some fans believe she’ll be paired with widower Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn).

Robert Scott Wilson is back in a new role; Eric finds Nicole is in danger. Watch #DaysOfOurLives weekdays on NBC and streaming on Peacock TV. #days #dool @mrrobertscott @greg_vaughan pic.twitter.com/nynPMMH5S8 — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) July 22, 2022

Chad’s still grieving his wife Abigail Deveraux’s (Marci Miller) death, but it won’t be long before he gets back into dating. While many fans would like to see him with Stephanie, he might have competition from Alexander. When Alexander sees Stephanie, he’ll be captivated and put the moves on her.

Alexander might have his work cut out when he battles Chad for Stephanie’s affections. Will Alexander’s suave and alluring personality be enough to woo Stephanie?

