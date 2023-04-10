‘Days of Our Lives’ Spoilers April 10 – 14: Drugged Biscuits Result in Romance

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Apr. 10 through 14 reveal a week of surprises. A batch of special biscuits affects Salem, while Steve Johnson (Stephen Nichols) has an emotional reunion. Here’s what to expect for the coming week.

‘Days of Our Lives’ spoilers reveal Chanel Dupree’s biscuits create havoc

Town baker Chanel Dupree (Raven Bowens) is constantly cooking sweet concoctions for Salem. However, her latest creation has a strange effect on the residents. Unbeknownst to Chanel, her batch of biscuits has been drugged, which means trouble.

According to SoapsSpoilers, Days of Our Lives spoilers reveal Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan) and Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker) get flirty after eating the biscuits. Meanwhile, Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gering) reacts strangely to the biscuits. Rafe’s side effects cause concern from his new girlfriend, Jada Hunter (Elia Cantu).

Across town Stefan DiMera (Brandon Barash) prepares to make love to Melinda Trask (Tina Huang), believing she’s Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus). Meanwhile, Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) becomes jealous when he witnesses a close moment between Chloe Lane (Nadia Bjorlin) and Xander Cook (Paul Telfer). Later Gwen Rizczech (Emily O’Brien) fumes while watching Xander and Chloe kiss.

Sloan Petersen gets into a catfight

Chanel’s week continues to worsen. Aside from the drugged biscuits, she has a run-in with Sloan Petersen (Jessica Serfaty). The two women have been at odds since Sloan’s arrival in Salem. Tensions have increased since Sloan is accused of breaking into Paulina Price’s (Jackée Harry) office.

The feud between the two isn’t ending anytime soon. According to Soap Dirt, Days of Our Lives spoilers reveal Chanel and Sloan get into a catfight. Their fight is bound to be the talk of Salem, with everyone taking sides. Eric has supported Sloan, but now he’s questioning her innocence.

‘Days of Our Lives’ spoilers reveal Steve Johnson reunites with Kayla Brady

News of Kayla Brady (Mary Beth Evans) being alive is spreading around Salem. While Steve goes in search of his Sweetness, Stephanie Johnson (Abigail Klein) inquires Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall) about Kayla’s whereabouts. Meanwhile, Steve’s search hits an unexpected snag.

He’s shocked when he sees Bo Brady (Peter Reckell) alive. Yet, Steve’s reunon with his brother-in-law isn’t joyful when Bo tries to attack Steve. Bo’s attack throws Steve for a loop, but it doesn’t derail his initial plan.

According to Celeb Dirty Laundry, Days of Our Lives spoilers reveal Steve and Kayla will be reunited. It’sll be a heartwarming and tender moment as the couple is reunited. But they have their work cout out trying to save Bo and escape from Megan Hathaway (Miranda Wilson).