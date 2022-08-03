‘Days of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Eric Finds Love With Salem’s Newest Detective

Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan) is one of the most handsome men on Days of Our Lives. The former priest always sends the hearts of women fluttering with his mere presence. After being lonely for so long, Eric’s ready to find love.

Couples sometimes meet in unconventional settings on Days of Our Lives. Eric’s first meeting with Jada Hunter (Elia Cantu) wasn’t under the most romantic circumstances. Both their days got off to a rough start.

Eric rescued his ex-wife Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker) from a mugger. Meanwhile, Jada and her partner Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gering) chased the perpetrator, who was holding Jake DiMera (Brandon Barash) and Ava Vitali (Tamara Braun) at gunpoint. After the culprit shot Jake, Jada turned her gun on the mugger and killed him.

Later at the hospital, Jada was wracked with guilt, and Eric comforted her. Their interaction sparked something in Eric; according to Soaps.com, spoilers reveal he asks Jada out on a date.

Fans are already shipping the two as a couple

Some fans want Eric to reunite with Nicole on Days of Our Lives. However, that’s not happening because Nicole is married to Rafe. With Nicole moving on, it’s time for Eric to do the same.

He might find love with Jada, and viewers are in favor of it. On Twitter, fans voiced their support for the couple. “I am loving Jada! She’s a great detective; I love her scenes with Eric; they have very good chemistry. Can’t wait to see more,” a viewer wrote.

“I like Eric and Jada already,” another commenter chimed in.

“More, please! I am liking their vibe a lot so far,” another fan exclaimed.

“I’m really liking #Jada and am here for setting her sights on Eric. I think #Eric is developing a soft spot for her. The little we’ve been given is such a tease, so I’m hoping for more,” another user replied.

Not everyone will be happy about Eric Brady and Jada Hunter’s relationship

Days of Our Lives viewers are curious to see how Eric and Jada’s romance plays out. While it’s still in the beginning stages, everyone knows there will be trouble. Their biggest problem will be Nicole.

Nicole will be jealous when she learns Eric is going out with Jada. Although Nicole is married to Rafe, she’ll never forget about her relationship with Eric. Deep down, she still loves Eric, even though she hurt him many times.

While Nicole tries to act unbothered by the new couple, her jealousy won’t go unnoticed by Rafe. The Salem detective is jealous of Eric and wants him to stay away from his wife. Rafe will encourage Jada to pursue a relationship with Eric in the hope of ending Ericole. However, Rafe’s actions might strain his marriage and send Nicole running to Eric.

